So … Before 90 days, will the star Yolanda be caught?

Get together Yolanda. The 51-year-old woman from Las Vegas is just one of the new couples who embark on a love trip with a foreigner in 90-day pledge: before 90 days season four
Yolanda, a widow, has been on a weight loss journey and lost 150 pounds. When he reached that milestone in his quest for a healthier lifestyle, he turned to social networks and shared his transformation. This is how she met Williams, 40 years old from England. He slipped into his DMs and Yolanda fell in love with the restaurant manager.
Only one of Yolanda's children knows about Williams.
"I'm a little scared to tell them because I know they are still mourning the loss of their father and want me alone, you know, let Dad be my first and last love. So, I think it would be difficult for them," he says her in the previous exclusive preview.
Yolanda says that her late husband was the love of her life. He had problems with the law and was jailed for approximately six years. That was the last time he saw him "because he never wanted us to visit him in prison," he explains, "so, you know, we honor his wishes."
Despite her imprisonment and loneliness, Yolanda said she stayed true to her late husband. "I never looked at a man, I never thought of another man. He was my everything," she says, noting that her heart broke after the loss of her husband.
"But when Williams entered my DM, it felt good," he admits in the exclusive preview. "I felt that someone cared again, so I hope the children understand that I am ready to find a new love."
Yolanda and Williams have talked every day, but never by video chat because their cell phone's camera is broken …
Regardless of never seeing him from screen to screen and his daughter's fear of fishing, Yolanda is ready to cross the pond and meet her man for the first time.
90-day pledge: before 90 days premieres on Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. in TLC.