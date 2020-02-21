Six Nations: Eddie Jones backs Elliot Daly to face Ireland's air assault | Rugby Union News

















0:44



Eddie Jones says he is "happy,quot; in his role as head coach of England and says his team thrives in pressure games like Sunday's clash with Ireland

Eddie Jones says he is "happy,quot; in his role as head coach of England and says his team thrives in pressure games like Sunday's clash with Ireland

Eddie Jones says that England has a backing of three to face Ireland's air threat after being forced to reorganize Sunday's collision in Twickenham.

%MINIFYHTML3cb3bcf7c49248fd07b5d4610af2514011% %MINIFYHTML3cb3bcf7c49248fd07b5d4610af2514012%

After two full-back starts, George Furbank has been excluded from the fundamental Six Nations clash because of a long groin and hip injury that causes Elliot Daly to recover shirt No. 15.

The vacancy on the left wing created by Daly's movement is filled by Jonathan Joseph, who will mark his 50th limit by making his first start of testing in the position after making two replacement appearances there.

One of Ireland's strengths is the kicking game directed by Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton and their ability to challenge the ball in the air, but Jones insists that England has an accomplished trio that patrols the field.

Jones has changed Elliot Daly (left) to full-back

"It's not an interruption at all. Elliot has played a lot of test football at age 15, so he appreciates the opportunity. We don't think he has a deficiency (under the high ball)," Jones said.

"Jonathan has played in the wing for us before. He could play 12, 13 or in the wings. We use it in the wings during the World Cup, he is a versatile player."

"He is a great defender, a great defender in space, and has good jumping skills."

England women vs Ireland women Live

Jones said Furbank's two-stop streak has been interrupted by a problematic injury, however, Northampton's rookie is one of two reservations for Twickenham.

"George just isn't quite right. Instead of risking him, he couldn't train yesterday (Thursday), we felt it would be better to rest him this weekend," Jones said.

"He has a long-term problem in the groin and hip he had for many years, and he just needed to give him some time."

0:39 Jones says he doesn't mind being under pressure as they prepare to face Ireland Jones says he doesn't mind being under pressure as they prepare to face Ireland

There are four changes in personnel and two changes in position to the team that defeated Scotland 13-6 in the Calcutta Cup a week after falling to France in Paris.

Manu Tuilagi returns to the center after winning his battle with a slight groin injury suffered in the first Six Nations game that forced him to miss the trip to Murrayfield.

Henry Slade is also present after two months out with an ankle injury, but the Exeter Chiefs player must settle for a spot on the bench, which once again sees a six and two split between front and back.

"We're really happy with the team. It's a good strong team, good forward, good backs. It's great to have Manu and Henry back at 23," Jones said.

"They are both quality players. They have proven it in the last two seasons, so having those two back is a very good advantage for us. Manu is fresh, ready to start."