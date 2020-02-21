Home Entertainment Siovaughn Wade launches a new podcast that seems to call Zion /...

Siovaughn Wade launches a new podcast that seems to call Zion / Zaya his & # 39; son & # 39 ;!

Bradley Lamb
Dwyane Wade has been in all the media in recent days, talking about his transgender daughter Zaya, who used to be called Zion.

According to Dwyane Wade and stepmother of Zion / Zaya, Gabrielle Union, Zion / Zaya, 12, is her daughter and is a woman.

Zion / Zaya's mother has not given any statement about her feelings about her son / daughter's recently publicized gender transition.

But MTO News learned that Zion / Zaya's mother spoke in a new podcast released yesterday. And during her podcast, she seemed to refer to Zion / Zaya as her "second child."

It is not clear when the podcast was recorded, but it was uploaded to Stitcher yesterday. In it, Dr. Siovaughn Funchess-Wade talks about her walk in Christianity. Dr. Siouvaughn has a PhD in Christian studies and records podcasts intended to motivate people, through Christianity.

