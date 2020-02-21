Siovaughn Wade launches a new podcast that seems to call Zion / Zaya his & # 39; son & # 39 ;!

Dwyane Wade has been in all the media in recent days, talking about his transgender daughter Zaya, who used to be called Zion.

According to Dwyane Wade and stepmother of Zion / Zaya, Gabrielle Union, Zion / Zaya, 12, is her daughter and is a woman.

Zion / Zaya's mother has not given any statement about her feelings about her son / daughter's recently publicized gender transition.

But MTO News learned that Zion / Zaya's mother spoke in a new podcast released yesterday. And during her podcast, she seemed to refer to Zion / Zaya as her "second child."

It is not clear when the podcast was recorded, but it was uploaded to Stitcher yesterday. In it, Dr. Siovaughn Funchess-Wade talks about her walk in Christianity. Dr. Siouvaughn has a PhD in Christian studies and records podcasts intended to motivate people, through Christianity.

The podcast episode is titled "God is good by himself." Dr. Siouvaughn reveals the importance of reading the Bible and having a strong and open relationship with Jesus Christ.

At one point during the episode, MTO News learned that Dr. Siovaughn talked about pregnancy. Siovaughn explained to his listeners:

If you are a mother who has given birth … or you have been in a room with someone giving birth, that is a place that does not reach many people. For a good reason. Therefore, it could be a lonely place, and (it could) be an ugly place, a bloody place, a very painful place. I don't want to scare anyone pregnant. You can always pray: "God, have mercy on me, give me your anointing of tranquility in the name of Jesus." So don't be scared

Then he gave the listeners some of his personal experience. She told them: "My second child, it was like a breeze. I may well have been watching Netflix at that time.

According to Wikipedia, Siovaughn Wade has only two children: Zaire Wade (16) and Zion / Zaya Wade (12).

Here is the podcast. She starts the aforementioned discussion around 12:00.