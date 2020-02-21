Sikorsky gets a second presidential helicopter contract, this time for $ 470 million – Defense Blog

The US Department of Defense said Thursday that Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, received $ 470.8 million for a contract to build six production VH-92A presidential helicopters.

These helicopters are part of the 23 aircraft registration program for the US Marine Corps. UU.

Under the terms of the contract, known as Lot II of Initial Low Rate Production (LRIP), Sikorsky will begin delivering six VH-92A helicopters in 2022. The remaining production aircraft will be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

"The program continues to progress in the budget and within our planned acquisition schedule," said the Colonel.Eric Ropella, Manager of the presidential program of helicopters PMA-274. "The award of the LRIP Lot II reinforces the importance of this mission without failures of the Marine Corps, especially as we move forward in the next phase of government testing this year."

The VH-92A test plane inPatuxent River, Maryland, have demonstrated their preparation for production by undergoing rigorous tests and operational evaluations of the US government. UU., Including more than 1,000 flight test hours that establish the technical maturity and technical preparation of the aircraft of its mission systems.

Sikorsky transferred five VH-92A helicopters to government tests with the sixth complete modification and entered government tests this spring. The VH-92A program is on its way to entering the Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT & E) later this year.

"Now that we are increasing production, the VH-92A program is gaining momentum," he saidDave Banquer, Director of the Sikorsky VH-92A program. "This second contract demonstrates the confidence that the U.S. Marine Corps has in Sikorsky's proven ability to deliver and support the next-generation presidential helicopter."

The six production aircraft of the first initial low-rate production contract are being modified at Sikorsky & # 39; sStratford, Connecticutplant and are scheduled to begin delivering in 2021.

Sikorsky and the United States Navy integrate mature mission and communication systems into the plane. This aircraft provides communication capacity to perform the tasks of Commander in Chief, Head of State and Chief Executive.

The VH-92A aircraft will provide safe, reliable and capable transportation for the President and Vice President.

This program guarantees long-term affordability and maintainability by using the FAA-certified S-92 aircraft that has industry-leading reliability and availability. The S-92 fleet exceeded 1.5 million flight hours in 2019 and averages 14,400 safe flight hours per month.

“The men and women of Sikorsky treasure our legacy of building and providing helicopter transportation to every president and commander in chief sinceDwight D. Eisenhower"Banquer said." We are proud to continue that legacy with the VH-92A helicopter. "