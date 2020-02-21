Ship carrying 91 migrants disappears in the Mediterranean | News

%MINIFYHTML125965139e99343302ce0dd640da81e811% %MINIFYHTML125965139e99343302ce0dd640da81e812%

A rubber boat full of 91 immigrants and refugees who left Libya hoping to reach Europe seems to have been lost in the Mediterranean, the UN migration agency said Thursday.

The inflatable boat that primarily transported African immigrants departed from al-Qarbouli, 50 kilometers east of the capital, Tripoli, on February 8, said Osman Haroun, whose cousin was on board.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML125965139e99343302ce0dd640da81e813% %MINIFYHTML125965139e99343302ce0dd640da81e814%

Since then he has not heard from Mohamed Idris, 27, or his other 10 friends on the ship.

%MINIFYHTML125965139e99343302ce0dd640da81e815% %MINIFYHTML125965139e99343302ce0dd640da81e816%

"It's the first time I've heard this happen," Haroun told The Associated Press by phone from the western coastal district of Zawiya, where he has lived with his family since he fled the Darfur region of Sudan in 2016.

"Those who left usually hear it in a few hours … nobody has seen the wreckage of the ship."

The news of the missing ship comes amid criticism for the lack of rescue missions of the European Union in the Mediterranean Sea.

Member countries agreed earlier this week to end a migrant smuggler operation that involves only surveillance aircraft and instead deploy military ships to focus on maintaining a widely mocked UN arms embargo that is considered key to End the relentless war in Libya.

Alarm Phone, a crisis hotline for migrants who need to be rescued at sea, drew attention on Thursday to what it called "an invisible shipwreck," urging Libyan, Maltese and Italian authorities to share information on rescue missions of the day

He said a black rubber boat with 91 people on board, allegedly from Sudan, Niger, Iran and Mali, called the danger line at 3:30 a.m. on February 9.

Passengers managed to share their GPS coordinates minutes later, which led them to international waters north of Libya.

Alarm Phone passed the SOS to the Italian and Maltese authorities and to the Libyan coastguard, an EU-trained force criticized by human rights groups, which patrols the waters of the Mediterranean and intercepts migrants to prevent them from reaching European shores.

The Libyan coastguard It took five hours to respond to the urgent request of Alarm Phone, and said it sent two ships to search for the lost ship, without providing evidence.

Alarm Phone lost contact with the boat more than two hours later, when it heard people panic and said the engine had failed. The migrants were sliding towards the sea, they told the hotline, while the water flooded the small boat.

"Surely something bad has happened," Haroun said.

The International Organization for Migration verified the search and rescue records of Italy, Malta, Libya and the non-governmental rescue boat Aita Mari, but could not match the missing migrant ship with any recent interception or rescue.

The Italian, Maltese and Libyan authorities did not respond to requests from The Associated Press to obtain information about their bailouts.

Frontex, the EU border agency, said it deployed a plane to search for the lost ship. Authorities should also respond to requests submitted by Alarm Phone on Monday. Both Alarm Phone and IOM say they fear the worst.

"Tragically, the last hypothesis is that this could be another invisible shipwreck," said Marta Sanchez, an IOM project officer for missing migrants who examined the records.

Sanchez said IOM would wait a few days before officially registering the 91 missing persons, to see if any remains remain.

The IOM account of "ghost ships,quot; lost in the Mediterranean Sea has been increasing. Last year, the agency documented seven missing ships carrying 417 people, a four-fold increase over the previous year.

The migration agency obtains its data from non-governmental organizations and testimonies of families, and makes cross-references of the reports against records of attempts at crossings, bailouts and interceptions.

Haroun, 29, said he and his cousin had repeatedly tried and had not crossed the Mediterranean during their years in Libya.

As the country in North Africa fell into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew and killed leader Muammar Gaddafi, it became a refuge for smugglers transporting African migrants to European shores.

The trip is dangerous, often heartbreaking. As of last October, approximately 19,000 migrants have drowned or disappeared on the sea route since 2014, according to IOM.

Each time Haroun and Idris left, the coast guard forcibly returned them to Libya, devastated by war. In 2020 alone, 1,700 people have been brought back, according to IOM, often landing in miserable detention centers run by militias full of torture and abuse.

Haroun paid 1,500 Libyan dinars (about $ 1,000) in advance to the smugglers, and said goodbye to his cousin, imagining that he would join his four relatives who crossed the sea and began a new life in England and France.