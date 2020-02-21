Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcome a girl

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, welcomed a girl through subrogation. They have named their newborn, Samisha Shetty Kundra.

An elated Shilpa took her Instagram to share a glimpse of the little girl. The image says: "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle." She wrote: "Samisha Shetty Kundra … Born: February 15, 2020 … Junior SSK in the house … & # 39; Sa & # 39; in Sanskrit is & # 39; to have & # 39; and & # 39; Misha & # 39; is Russian means & # 39; someone like God & # 39; … "You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family,quot;.

Shilpa married her husband Raj on November 2, 2009. They also have a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, who was born in May 2012. Sincere congratulations to the couple and family on our part for this great news.