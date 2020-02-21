Shepherd from a small town in North Texas donates kidney to a parishioner – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

COMBINAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Small town pastors serve as many things, and now Pastor Tim Brewer of Point View Baptist in Combine can add "lifeguards,quot; to the list.

Pastor Brewer donated his kidney to parishioner Patricia McDonell, whose kidney disease limited her to daily dialysis treatments for the past two years.

%MINIFYHTML9a5b8f3657dcdae40a509cb0f7be7c1611% %MINIFYHTML9a5b8f3657dcdae40a509cb0f7be7c1612%

"At first, I didn't want them to know," McDonell said. "But I know that prayer answers many things."

McDonell's kidneys had failed, but his faith was still strong and he would soon realize that his prayer had been answered.

"On Wednesday night at the prayer meeting, someone said," We need to pray for Patty to get a positive O kidney, "he recalled. "And Tim said: & # 39; Well, she has a donor here & # 39;".

McDonell couldn't believe his ears.

"My mouth opened," he said. "Everyone asked:‘ Did you know I was going to do that? "

"I went home and certainly prayed for that," Brewer said. "But the book of John 15:13 says that there is no greater love than what one can have to give one's life for a friend," I could not overcome that. "

Then he added: "I cannot be a speaker of the word and not be a maker of it, so I had to answer."

His wife April and his family also gave their blessing.

"He has been so sweet and kind to cheer me up and that's why I said," I need you more than you need me, "so we'll make this happen."

The exhausting dialysis ended with a successful transplant surgery at Baylor University Medical Center earlier this week.

"I feel amazing," McDonell said. “I woke up feeling good. Everyone told me how much better I saw myself. I know I'm smiling more, because sometimes it was hard to smile, get up and get dressed. "

McDonell said he is indebted to Brewer for the rest of his life. But he said he doesn't expect thanks.

“I hope you are who you are. That just says enough, ”he said.

And as for the power of prayer, McDonell said it was a plague.

"He is tired of all these people praying three or four times a day to give me a kidney," McDonell said with a grateful smile. "Then, he went ahead and replied to be allowed to rest a little."

Brewer has been discharged and is already resting at home. McDonell should continue within a day or so.

"Everything is God working through Tim," he said. "And we are very grateful for him."