She was jailed for electoral fraud in Texas, now Rosa Ortega is on probation and faces deportation – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– He was a legal resident of Tarrant County when he voted in several elections, but Rosa Maria Ortega was not a US citizen. UU. The then 37-year-old was accused of electoral fraud and after fighting the case he was finally sentenced to eight years in prison.

After spending more than nine months behind bars, Ortega received parole at the end of last year, reports USA Today. Now the mother of four 40-year-old teenagers faces deportation to their home country, Mexico.

Ortega, who was a resident of Grand Prairie, when she was found guilty, always maintained that she did not realize that her immigration status meant she was not eligible to vote. After coming to this country as a baby and legally living his entire life in the United States, Ortega cast a vote five times between 2005 and 2014 by mistake, thinking that his green card gave him the right to vote.

Prosecutors said Ortega tried to register to vote in Tarrant County, but after admitting she was not a citizen, the election office rejected her request. They say that the investigation of their actions began when he told them that he had already been voting in Dallas County.

Ortega is now free on bail, but after being released on probation, he spent more than a month in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE). UU.

In 2017, the then Ortega lawyer, Clark Birdsall, told Up News Info 11 News that he expected his client to be deported after his release and that would lead to more difficult decisions. “Once she leaves prison and is deported, does she bring her four minor children to Mexico? As a mother, I think it would be a difficult choice for her. "

Ortega, who was convicted on two counts of illegal voting, has been on bail since January. It is not known when it will be the next time he goes to court.