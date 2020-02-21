Shark Tank: the greatest of all time will officially reach ABC

Shark tank is out to determine your goat.

The long ABC series will broadcast the primetime special Shark Tank: the greatest of all time on Wednesday, February 26 as part of 20/20 that will explore some of the program's biggest offers and the most successful products and releases of all time in a search to answer the question: "Which is the best Shark tank product of all time?

The one hour special will include shark interviews Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond johnY Kevin O & # 39; Leary as they reflect on the most memorable moments of the program and make admissions on products that escaped and opened an envelope "one of the fiercest battles on the set when their commercial jokes became personal."

Fans will also be able to see open call auditions in Dallas and will have a preview of what will come this season, while also looking back at the only field that made all Sharks cry.

Basically, if you are a Shark tank Fan, this is the special one for you.