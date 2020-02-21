Serena Williams shares an honest look at life as a working mother

It is not easy to be a working mother. Just ask Serena Williams.

The tennis star posted on her Instagram page on Friday a picture of her without makeup, sitting inside a parked vehicle and hugging her and her husband. Alexis Ohanian2 year old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.aka Olympia, who is sleeping on his shoulder.

"I'm not sure who took this picture, but working and being a mother is not easy," Williams wrote. "I'm often exhausted, stressed, and then I'm going to play a professional tennis game."

"We keep going. I am very proud and inspired by the women who do it day after day," she continued. "I am proud to be the mother of this baby @olympiaohanian. #Nofilter #nomakeup #nohairbursh lol #justme."

More than 343,000 people liked its publication.

"Thank you for this! Feeling harder to be a working mother today," commented user @meganelizthompson.

"Thank you for bringing some reality to this very superficial world in which we live," wrote user @trollabundin_eri_eg.