Sentenced to death by blasphemy: surviving the death row in Pakistan | Human rights

Islamabad, Pakistan – After spending almost half of his life on death row, Wajeeh-ul-Hassan had lost hope of being released.

Condemned for committing blasphemy and sentenced to death by a court in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore in 2002, when he was 25, he spent almost 19 years in jail in a country where the crime of insulting Islam, his prophet Muhammad or his book The Koran has been at the center of alleged rights abuses for decades.

The crime involves punishments ranging from fines to life imprisonment and, in the case of insulting the Prophet Muhammad, a mandatory death sentence.

But many cases do not even reach the courts. According to an Al Jazeera count, at least 75 people have been extrajudicially killed in connection with accusations of blasphemy since 1990.

They include people accused of blasphemy, their relatives, their lawyers, a judge, as well as a acting federal minister and a provincial governor who supported the right of one of the defendants to a fair trial.

From the moment he was charged in 1999, Hassan says he faced beatings, kidnappings, torture, rapes and forced confessions.

However, in 2018, after years of darkness, Hassan finally saw a ray of hope.

Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy and sentenced to death in the case of the highest profile blasphemy in the country's history, was acquitted by the Supreme Court in October of that year.

Hassan was stunned by the acquittal and wondered: could that same brave judge save him too?

This is the story of Hassan.

Part 1: the accusation

Hassan was born in a working-class family in the small town of Kot Abdul Malik, on the outskirts of the second Pakistani city of Lahore, of parents who fought to raise him and his nine siblings. The eldest of three children, he was the first of the family to go to university, but was forced to leave when the private university he attended declared insolvent and closed.

"My father told me that I could no longer financially support my education," says Hassan.

Still in his teens, he continued studying for his board exams on his own, teaching himself accounting, banking and finance to be able to obtain his intermediate degree and fulfill his dream of becoming a public official.

"I will not lie to you, I wanted to be an official because it would allow me to live a good life," he says. "It was not necessarily for the good of the nation, I wanted it to erase my own poverty."

Money had always been scarce at Hassan's house. The 10 brothers lived with their parents in a small house, barely making ends meet.

Eventually, his father prevailed over him to put his studies on hold and get a full time job. At age 17, Hassan took a job as an office assistant at Hala Enterprises, a textile company based in Lahore where his father had been working for years.

Hala was owned by Mian Tahir Jehangir, the husband of Asma Jehangir, one of Pakistan's leading human rights lawyers. Award-winning activist, Jehangir had defended the blasphemy convicts and fought pro-bono cases for victims of other rights abuses for years.

Like many family businesses in Pakistan, Hala operations were carried out from an office adjacent to the owners' residence, in the Gulberg area of ​​Lahore.

In 1994, the Jehangirs headquarters were attacked in relation to the blasphemy case of Salamat, Manzoor and Rehmat Masih, three Christian men. (Previously, in April 1994, Manzoor, 38, had been shot dead after leaving the court after a hearing in the case).

"Several bullets reached the office, housed in the doors or in the trees," says Hassan, of what he saw when he arrived at work the day after the attack. "I was very scared."

Hassan resisted him in Hala, but left work in 1998 under a cloud of suspicion after a robbery in which thieves robbed him of more than Rs 380,000 (about $ 8,400) of company funds when he returned from the bank.

Desperate to work, Hassan found himself at the door of two brothers, Muhammad Wasim and Muhammad Naveed, on whose testimony he would end up spending much of the next 20 years in prison.

Wasim and Naveed led a steel foundry, Crown Steel, outside Lahore.

"At first, they said nothing. But slowly, they would start asking about Asma Jehangir and my own religious views," says Hassan.

Within a few weeks of starting work at the foundry, the brothers told Hassan that they wanted to accuse Jehangir of committing blasphemy in order to pressure his family in connection with giving up ownership of valuable commercial property on Brandreth Road in Lahore, where the brothers also rented a store.

The property was owned by Ahmadiyya Anjuman Isha & # 39; at-e-Islam Lahore, a welfare organization run by the Ahmadiyya sect of Islam, with whom Asma Jehangir's father-in-law, Fazl-i-Ahmad, was associated, his family said. Al Jazeera

"There were some people trying to take the property by force," said Mian Tahir Jehangir, the owner of Hala Enterprises. However, he said, he ignored the use of any case of blasphemy to pressure his family in this regard.

"When I refused to (implicate the Jehangirs), they tortured me and made me write those letters they used as evidence against me," says Hassan.

The letters were at the center of the Hassan case. He was accused of writing "blasphemous,quot; letters in which he insulted the Prophet Muhammad of Islam and the Islamic faith while claiming to have converted to Christianity under the name of "Murshid Masih."

The letters, which do not bear his real name, were sent to Ismail Qureshi, a prominent lawyer and blasphemy advocate who had represented the prosecution in the case against Salamat, Manzoor and Rehmat Masih. In 1991, it had been a request from Qureshi that, along with pressure from the country's far-right religious parties, forced the courts to change blasphemy laws to carry a mandatory death penalty for those convicted of insulting the prophet .

During the following year, Hassan says, the brothers tried to use the cards as a lever to testify against Jehangir. They wanted him to say that she had written them herself or forced him to write them. If he did not, they threatened to tell Qureshi that he, Hassan, was the writer of the letter, opening him to trial for blasphemy.

Hassan was trapped. When he told his family that he had been forced to write the letters, his father threw him out, presenting legal documents to declare that he was no longer his son. His mother defended his case, he says, but his father felt that the risk to the family was too great and threw him out of the house.

"I was very afraid that the house (of the family) could be burned, or that they themselves could be attacked or killed," he says. "I felt helpless, as if I was completely alone in the world."

With no other place to go, he began to live in the facilities of the steel foundry, where the two brothers continued to press him to involve Jehangir.

"They fired bullets with a gun around my feet," he says, pointing to the area around his shoes. "They hit me with a glass bottle, the kind you used to drink soda in. They hit my back with such a thick stick," he continues, gesturing to indicate something about the circumference of a baseball bat.

"They covered my face with a cloth and tied my hands behind me. They hit my feet (and my head). My feet and mouth began to bleed. It was extreme torture."

"They said if you quit this job or try to tell someone, we will kill you and your family."

Part 2: the arrest

In March 1999, Ismail Qureshi presented a police report saying he had received "blasphemous,quot; letters from a man named "Murshid Masih,quot;, a Muslim convert to Christianity who had abused the prophet and Islamic teachings.

Hassan had not yet been named as the writer of the letters, but he knew that at any time the brothers could expose him.

"Twenty-four hours a day, he was in his custody. He had no place to live, no other source of income, so he couldn't go to the police against them. They controlled (everything)," he says.

But he also could not access his demand to involve Jehangir.

"I had a compulsion in all this … my father was still working (for the Jehangirs), and that was the only source of income for my parents, that work with Asma Jehangir. If I had given a statement against him, then maybe there would be got rid of these people, but then Madame Asma would have become our enemy. "

"The problems that Asma Bibi would have created for us, we could not have managed as a family. She was a very powerful woman. She may not have lost anything, but we would have lost everything."

Trapped between two rich families, both with the power to control the fate of his family, Hassan continued to work in the foundry for almost three years, until 2001.

It was then that, tormented by anxiety and guilt for having written them, even though he was under pressure, Hassan decided to resort to religion to repent.

In January, he joined Tableeghi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary organization that proselytizes around the world, seeking salvation.

"I told them (to the Wasim and Naveed brothers) that I would join the Tableeghi Jamaat, that I will ask Allah for forgiveness and that I will not complain or do anything against them," he recalls. "That the problem is over for me."

He spent four months with the group at its headquarters in Raiwind, on the outskirts of Lahore, devoting his time to reading the Qur'an and other sacred texts, praying and performing rituals of repentance.

"I felt like I was a sinner, because I had physically written those letters, so I wanted to repent and ask for forgiveness. I would pray with tears in my eyes during my time there."

Four months later, when he finished his period with the Jamaat, he returned to Lahore feeling clean. Wasim and Naveed called him to meet them, offering him his old job.

Hassan says he didn't want anything to do with them, and agreed to meet only to convey that he wanted to leave the entire episode behind.

The brothers, however, had other ideas, he says. He was kidnapped from the meeting, taken to second place, held and beaten for hours. This was the exit strategy for the brothers from the whole thing: to put the letters on it, leaving Jehangir completely out, and to bow to the entire episode for the police.

"They forced me to write another account. It was meant to be a declaration of confession, saying that I had become a (member of the Ahmadi sect, considered non-Muslim according to Pakistani law), and that I had written those letters myself . "

The "confession,quot;, this time signed with your real name and with a copy of your national identity card, was sent to Ismail Qureshi, the lawyer.

Hours later, Hassan was handed over to the police at the Allama Iqbal Town police station in downtown Lahore, with Muhammad Wasim and Muhammad Naveed claiming that they had finally captured the man who had been writing the "blasphemous,quot; letters.

Hassan pauses, gesturing to show the length of his forearm. The police, he says, took a leather strap about that length and whipped it with her.

"They hit me with that, after tying me upside down. I urinated halfway, that was how painful it was."

They also beat him with his fists while they interrogated him, he adds. He protested his innocence, but says the police were not willing to listen.

"They said that whoever hits him once will receive 10 blessings (from God)."

Hassan remembers how two police officers arrested him while two others beat him.

Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs, denied that Hassan was beaten by Wasim and Naveed.

"There was a lobby (Ahmadí) behind him and he wanted to leave the country," Chaudhry told Al Jazeera, about why he thought Hassan would have written the letters or would have been involved in sharing his identity documents. "That's why he did this."

Also in court, Hassan says that no one was willing to believe the word of a man accused of blasphemy.

"No one believed me," he reflects.

Frightened by the safety of his family after saying that the complainants had threatened to kill them if he told the truth, Hassan did not testify in his own defense.

"I even said this in court, to the stenographer, to the judge, I told them that my family members are in danger, so I cannot testify (in my defense)," he explains.

"(The judge) just said he was in more danger than me."

On July 27, 2002, Wajeeh-ul-Hassan was convicted on the basis of the testimony of Muhammad Wasim and Muhammad Naveed, and a handwriting analysis that showed that there was a high probability that he had written the letters.

He was sentenced to death.

Part 3: the prison

At first, the police took Hassan to the infamous Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore. A month earlier, a man accused of blasphemy had been killed there.

Yousuf Ali, a Sufi Muslim scholar in his 50s, had been sentenced and sentenced to death in August 2000 for allegedly being a prophet. Ali constantly denied the charges, saying he was a follower of Islam and was being accused. In June 2002, he was killed by his prison mate Muhammad Tariq, who was on death row. for a previous murder, in the belief that killing Ali would guarantee him a place in heaven.

"They kept me in the same cell where the man who was killed had been kept," says Hassan, explaining how he feared he would be killed.

Soon, he was transferred to another prison in the central Pakistani town of Sahiwal, where he would spend the first six years of his sentence, all in solitary confinement.

"There were no fans in the cells," he says. "The floors were unfinished. The walls were made of unfinished mud. The food was incredibly third class."

Finally, the solo years began to take its toll.

"This is when I started talking to the walls or the ceiling, because I was locked up alone."

After five years, he collapsed in front of the prison superintendent.

"I started crying in front of him … please (or) hang me or put an end to my isolation."

Seeing his despair, he says that the superintendent relaxed some of the restrictions around him, allowing him to spend up to two hours a day with other prisoners. This, however, brought a new kind of danger.

"Two (prisoners) raped me, saying that if I didn't meet their needs they would kill me," he says. "And nothing like that would come out, because killing a person for (blasphemy) is a blessed act. & # 39; We will become (religious warriors, they said) & # 39;".

He says he was raped once again, this time by a prison guard.

In Pakistani prisons, those convicted of blasphemy exist at the bottom of the hierarchy, he explains.

"They are hated, not only for being prisoners, but for the religious aspect of why they are imprisoned. So, whether they are other prisoners, jail employees, prisoners under trial, they would only call you a curse," he says.

Prisoners of profanity, held in high-security cells apparently for their own safety in front of other inmates, can go "a few months,quot; without seeing sunlight, says Hassan.

Hassan spent another nine years in a jail in the city of Sheikhupura, before being transferred to a high-security prison in Faisalabad in 2017, where most of the inmates were members of armed groups who had been convicted of terrorism charges.

For Hassan, however, everything was about to change.

Part 4: Redemption

Aasia Noreen, better known as Aasia Bibi, was found guilty and sentenced to death on November 8, 2010 by a court in the city of Nankana Sahib. Noreen, a Christian, was accused of making blasphemous comments about the Prophet Muhammad while arguing with two Muslim women about her refusal to drink water from the same container as her.

Despite the numerous concerns of a fair trial, the Lahore High Court upheld the conviction of Noreen in 2014. By then, the governor of Punjab, Salmaan Taseer, and federal minister Shahbaz Bhatti had been killed for defending Noreen's right to a fair trial, both in 2011.

In October 2018, however, Noreen's final appeal was heard in the country's Supreme Court, and the judges acquitted her of all charges. In a historic ruling by Judge Asif Saeed Khosa, the court ruled that the charge witnesses appeared to have deliberately lied to implicate Noreen and that there was no convincing evidence to convict her.

"Blasphemy is a serious crime, but the insult to the religion and religious sensibilities of the appellant by the plaintiff and then mixing the truth with the falsehood in the name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was not short either to be blasphemous, "he says. the verdict.

The verdict, only the second time a blasphemy case has reached the Supreme Court in Pakistan's history, gave Hassan hope.

"(Judge Khosa) is a brave man, and I had some hope that he could insure my family," says Hassan. "The first thing I said was that my family members should have security."

And so, 20 years after he was first accused, Hassan wrote a letter to Khosa, in which he gave, for the first time, a full testimony in his own defense, detailing how he had been forced to write the letters and how he feared for the safety of his family had kept him silent for so many years.

For a few months, nothing happened and Hassan continued languishing in Faisalabad prison. And then, on September 26, 2019, his mother came to visit him.

"Ami (mother) said that the Supreme Court had acquitted me," he says. "I felt like a bomb had exploded on my head. I was speechless. I couldn't speak. For several minutes, I was just looking at the empty space."

However, a new test was about to begin.

Part 5: "Still Guilty,quot;

"(In jail) you have the guarantee of being fed three times a day. You have a safe life in which there are guards who are there to make sure you are still alive … life in jail is better than life outside, "says Hassan on a cold afternoon in Islamabad. "For people accused of blasphemy in Pakistan, there is no guarantee that they will feed or have security or any place to live."

Fearing that he can be recognized and killed, Hassan covers his face with a surgical mask and wears a wool cap.

"Even if I have to leave the house for 15 minutes, I wear a mask and cover my head, just like women wear niqab," he says.

Since his release in October, Hassan has not been able to return home. He met his family only briefly, for a few minutes under cover of the night, before leaving again, for fear that he or they could be attacked.

Today he lives in a small town in a remote rural area, far from his family.

"You don't even receive cell phone signals there. If you have to call someone, you have to go to the next town."

He says he can't find a job since he fears this will lead him to be recognized.

"I can't even feed here. I can't win, and how long will people continue to feed me? As soon as that money falls short, I will die."

While in prison, his fiancee, a cousin, broke his engagement. No one told Hassan until his release in October. Hassan says he spoke to her on the phone after being released and she said: "I can't give my life for love."

"Life ended at that time," he says. "You can say that now I just need to complete my years with time."

The end of his commitment to a woman who says he loved broke Hassan.

"Even after winning this case and the Supreme Court proved innocent, I am not innocent. Still, I am guilty. And I don't know what I should do? How can I convince people that I never converted? My religion or I intended to do it. I was trapped, but as a result, my life is over. "

Even so, Hassan, who read the Koran and other religious books voraciously while in prison, says that if given the opportunity, he would forgive those who accused him.

"I would only say that while I was destroyed, I was crushed, everything was taken away (but), as a Muslim, I will follow the teachings of my Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and … to Ismail Qureshi and all the witnesses against me. .. I would say that in the name of God I forgive you. "

In Pakistan, Hassan's case is not atypical: at the center of many accusations of blasphemy, there is often an unrelated dispute between the two parties. The law has been used repeatedly as a tool to avenge those scores, or as a tactic to pressure defendants to resolve existing disputes.

When asked what he would say to those who use the law in this way, to resolve disputes or blackmail people, Hassan begins to speak with confidence once again about the teachings of the forgiveness of Islam, but stops.

Tears begin to sprout in his eyes.

"My request to all my Muslim brothers would be that all these injustices that I have faced …", he pauses, while the skin wrinkles around his eyes and begins to cry. "… For the love of God, forgive them all," he says, in tears. "For God's sake, forgive this too."