Senator Amy Klobuchar establishes appearance in North Dakota after Nevada assemblies – Up News Info

ARGO, N.D. (AP) – Amy Klobuchar addresses Fargo as part of a three-state Midwest swing.

Klobuchar visits North Dakota on Sunday, the day after the Democrats in Nevada met in his presidential election. He will make a morning appearance at North Dakota State University before heading to Arkansas and Oklahoma.

North Dakota assemblies are not until March 10. But neighbors Minnesota, Arkansas and Oklahoma are part of Super Tuesday, with more than a dozen states participating in the presidential race on March 3.

