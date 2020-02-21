Senator Amy Klobuchar establishes appearance in North Dakota after Nevada assemblies – Up News Info

Home Local News Senator Amy Klobuchar establishes appearance in North Dakota after Nevada assemblies –...

ARGO, N.D. (AP) – Amy Klobuchar addresses Fargo as part of a three-state Midwest swing.

Klobuchar visits North Dakota on Sunday, the day after the Democrats in Nevada met in his presidential election. He will make a morning appearance at North Dakota State University before heading to Arkansas and Oklahoma.

North Dakota assemblies are not until March 10. But neighbors Minnesota, Arkansas and Oklahoma are part of Super Tuesday, with more than a dozen states participating in the presidential race on March 3.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)

