Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoy a mini meeting with the director of & # 39; Cruel Intentions & # 39;

Upon republishing Selma's post about their meeting, director Roger Kumble jokes that he was only a sushi deliveryman before referring to the iconic on-screen kiss of actresses in the 1999 cult classic.

Selma Blair Y Sarah Michelle Gellar teamed up with director and screenwriter Roger Kumble for a mini "Cruel intentions"reunion.

The couple, who played rivals in the 1999 cult classic, met at Selma's house and documented the meeting on social media with a series of selfies.

"I can't show how good it feels for my friends to come and bring lunch and news from the world. So I will simply share the standard happy selfies. With love," Selma, who revealed that she was fighting multiple sclerosis in 2018, wrote " Who knew that this trio of #cruelintentions would be forever? "

Sarah, 42, spoke with her followers about an internal joke she shares with Selma, 47, in her account, adding: "There are no cruel intentions here. Little known fact: from the day we met @selmablair Scarah called me. " "

While Sarah blamed Roger, 53, for the unique nickname, the "Legally Blonde" star joked, "Scarah my love," in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Roger joked on his Instagram account that he was just a sushi delivery guy who had run into the meeting.

"First day in my new job as a Sugarfish Postmates dealer and see who I meet! @Selmablair and @sarahmgellar!" He wrote alongside a screenshot of the actress's selfie together.

He also referred to the iconic duo kiss in the duo, saying, "I tried to make them kiss, then they threw me out without a tip," and Sarah then called him "the best deliveryman of @postmates I've seen (and most talented). "

Selma added: "I love you as @sugarfishbynozawa Postmates dude. Well done."