Selena Gomez sends a powerful message to an ex in the new song “Feel Me

The heart wants what it wants … and that is more music than Selena Gomez.
And now, she is here to deliver. On Friday, the superstar gifted fans with the new song "Feel Me," released as an additional song to her album. Rare. But, as a result, it is a rhythm that the Selenators have been anxiously waiting for since 2016. "On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that they have not stopped talking about since," he said. tweeted at midnight. "Then you asked me and I listened. Today, Feel is online and on vinyl everywhere."
In a cheerful and catchy song, the 27-year-old girl seems to be talking to a former lover, declaring herself an honest and faithful companion. "Nobody loves you as I love you / never cheat, never lie," he sings. "Never put anyone above you / I have space and time."
And despite the end of the relationship, he reminds his ex that he can never be forgotten. "Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me," he shouts. "Every time you dance with someone / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me."
As he has often promised, his new work has given fans an intimate and sincere look at his life, covering everything from his private battles to his relationship with Justin Bieber. For example, take "Lose You to Love Me,quot;, where it seems to imply the division of the duo from time to time in 2018. Months later, he would propose to him now wife. Hailey Bieber.
"I gave everything and everyone knows it / You knocked me down and now it shows," Gomez sings. "In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / You made me think I deserved it / In the midst of healing."
Apparently he would make reference to his love once more in his hymn "Look at me now." After all, in his heart, he knew it was time to talk about all his experiences, both good and bad.
"It's interesting to see how far I have come," he recalled in an interview with Radio Disney. "Sharing my story is exactly what I have always done. I cannot be unreliable. I cannot pretend that I am not going through something when it is obvious that I had done it."
And that's why fans just can't get enough.
