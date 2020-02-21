Selena Gomez sends a powerful message to an ex in the new song “Feel Me

The heart wants what it wants … and that is more music than Selena Gomez.

%MINIFYHTML9b191331bec87cc78e871c91e404c26813% %MINIFYHTML9b191331bec87cc78e871c91e404c26814%

And now, she is here to deliver. On Friday, the superstar gifted fans with the new song "Feel Me," released as an additional song to her album. Rare. But, as a result, it is a rhythm that the Selenators have been anxiously waiting for since 2016. "On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that they have not stopped talking about since," he said. tweeted at midnight. "Then you asked me and I listened. Today, Feel is online and on vinyl everywhere."

%MINIFYHTML9b191331bec87cc78e871c91e404c26815% %MINIFYHTML9b191331bec87cc78e871c91e404c26816%

In a cheerful and catchy song, the 27-year-old girl seems to be talking to a former lover, declaring herself an honest and faithful companion. "Nobody loves you as I love you / never cheat, never lie," he sings. "Never put anyone above you / I have space and time."

And despite the end of the relationship, he reminds his ex that he can never be forgotten. "Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me," he shouts. "Every time you dance with someone / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me."