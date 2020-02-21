Scientists solve the mystery of space bacteria in the IEE – BGR

When you live in a remote and isolated environment, things like bacteria and viruses can wreak havoc in a very short time. The International Space Station definitely qualifies as remote and isolated, so when a couple of species of bacteria were detected in a water dispenser on board the space station, scientists wanted to know how big the risk they can present.

The bacteria that were detected in the water system are similar to those known to cause infections, but only in rare cases. The fear, of course, was that the bacteria could have changed or mutated in strains that were more difficult to handle, representing a serious threat to the crew. As a new article published in MORE ONE He explains, that is not the case.

Upon discovering the bacteria years ago, researchers collected samples of them in hopes of learning more about them. Learning how bacteria differ from those on Earth can be very useful in determining how dangerous they are, and since ISS residents are incredibly vulnerable in space, this was incredibly important.

The good news is that the species of bacteria that mysteriously appeared in the water dispenser are not really more dangerous than similar bacteria that live on Earth. Obviously, the International Space Station crew would prefer that there be no bacteria in their water system, but it is a great relief to know that there are no mutated superbacteria that relax in the orbiting laboratory.

Recent studies have revealed that the space station is full of all kinds of bacteria. Scientists have debated whether this is bad or not, although because humans naturally transport many bacteria in their bodies, the spread of such microorganisms to the IAS is indeed inevitable.

Image source: Oleksiy Maksymenko / imageBROKER / Shutterstock