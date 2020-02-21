Saved by Bell fans ask to boycott the restart after excluding OG Star Lark Voorhies

Saved by the Bell Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle in the teen comedy of the 80s and 90s, recently revealed during an appearance on Dr. Oz that she was injured because she was not invited to participate in the Saved by the Bell restart that will come to the NBC Peacock transmission service later this year. Now, fans of the show are asking for a boycott of the restart because Voorhies was excluded.

During his appearance on the daytime talk show, Voorhies read in his diary where he had written his feelings about staying out of the project he presents. SBTB former students Mark Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Mario López (AC Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano).

"I have to admit that I felt a little belittled and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell meeting as well as other events of cast members, "Voorhies wrote." However, of course, I also realized that having this enigmatic disorder may have played an important role in that objective decision. With that in mind, I am truly grateful for having had the opportunity to work on a program that has been so successful. "

Voorhies was really in Dr. Oz to discuss your mental health problems. He posted a photo on Instagram since his appearance on the show, and wrote in the caption that it was difficult to find the right way to talk about some of the challenges he faces daily.

The 45-year-old added that she wanted to thank everyone for their support during her trip in recent years, and she was grateful for the opportunity to talk about her experience of living with a mental disorder that many people don't understand.

Fans were very supportive of Voorhies, and many expressed their dissatisfaction with their exclusion from the restart. A fan asked why Voorhies was not included since she was part of the original cast, and another added that if Lisa Turtle was not part of the new series, it was not worth watching.

Another fan stated that "Lisa Turtle was Saved by the Bell"And many others tweeted that they would not see the restart unless Lark Voorhies was included.

NBC announced the Saved by the Bell restart in september. In the description of the program, the network wrote that the governor of California, Zack Morris, "gets into the hot water,quot; after closing too many low-income high schools. Governor Morris proposes a new program to transfer affected students to the best performing schools in the state, and that would include Bayside High.

Ad

Peacock will launch on July 15, 2020.



Post views:

0 0