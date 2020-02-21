Saudi Arabia says it intercepted missiles fired from Yemen | Yemen News

Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted and destroyed several ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi rebels from Yemen to the Saudi cities, in the last cross-border attack.

The missiles were fired from the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and were aimed at cities and civilians, said the Saudi-UAE-led coalition fighting the Yemeni group, Saudi state The SPA news agency reported Thursday.

"They were systematically and deliberately launched to attack cities and civilians, which constitutes a flagrant challenge to international humanitarian law," said coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki, according to the SPA.

"The capital (Sanaa) has become a center for the assembly, installation and launch of the Houthi militia for ballistic missiles aimed at the kingdom," he added.

The Houthis, who have controlled vast swaths of the impoverished country since 2014, have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying sophisticated weapons to the Houthis, a charge that Tehran denies.

The coalition intervened in support of the Yemeni government in 2015 when President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fled to Saudi exile when the rebels approached their last remaining territory in Aden and its surroundings.

Tens of thousands of people, many of them civilians, have died in the conflict, aid agencies say.

The struggle has triggered what the United Nations describes as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with millions of displaced and in need of help.