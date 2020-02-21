Santa Monica man accused of cyber attacks on the Congress candidate's website – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man from Santa Monica was arrested Friday by the FBI on federal charges of organizing several cyber attacks on the website of a California Congress candidate.

Arthur Jan Dam, 32, has been charged with a charge of intentionally damaging and attempting to damage a protected computer. If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum legal sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Federal investigators say Dam made four distributed denial of service attacks, or DDoS, in April and May 2018, flooding the unidentified candidate's website with superfluous requests to overload the systems and prevent legitimate requests from being met. The attacks destroyed the candidate's website for a total of 21 hours. According to the Department of Justice, the candidate increased cybersecurity measures and retained a website security company after the third cyber attack, but the website was still disconnected a week before the primary elections.

The cyber attacks caused a reduction in campaign donations and forced the candidate and campaign staff to devote more time to responding to critical incidents. The candidate spent between $ 27,000 and $ 30,000 in response to the attacks, and blamed them for losing the June 2018 primary elections.

According to an affidavit, the investigation found that the cyber attacks originated from an Amazon Web Services account controlled by Dam, and that the four attacks corresponded to logging into that account from Dam's home or workplace. Also it was discovered that Dam had conducted a "thorough investigation,quot; of both the candidate and the cyber attacks, according to the federal criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says that Dan was married to a woman employed by a rival Congress candidate and the eventual winner of the elections. The FBI says they have not found evidence that the winning candidate or Dam's wife was involved or aware of the cyber attacks.

Dam was arrested on Friday after surrendering to the FBI in the United States Court in downtown Los Angeles. He is expected to make his first appearance in court on Friday afternoon.