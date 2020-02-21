Santa Clara County's first confirmed coronavirus victim is free to leave quarantine at home – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – The first coronavirus patient in Santa Clara County has recovered from the disease and can now leave his home quarantine and return to normal life, health officials announced Thursday.

The patient, who was never publicly identified by health officials, was diagnosed with coronavirus on January 31 after returning from a visit to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the current outbreak.

"He was never sick enough to be hospitalized," said Marianna Moles, public health communications officer for Santa Clara County, in a statement sent via email. "He was isolated in his home and public health personnel watched him during his isolation."

Dr. Sara Cody, the county's public health director, told local authorities on Wednesday that the county’s second confirmed coronavirus patient was still under treatment. She had traveled to the county from China on January 23.

According to reports, the virus spread from Wuhan to 16 countries and killed more than 2,000 people worldwide.

"I would say the biggest challenge is that it is a new virus and there is still a lot we don't know," said Cody. "We still don't know basic information like: how long is someone infectious?"

But Cody said the coronavirus was not circulating in the public. Still, he urged the public to be cautious.

"No one really knows what will happen next," Cody said. "We all continue to learn."

She said that flights to the Mineta San Jose International Airport that require review are currently redirected to other airports.

And although the county cannot immediately test to confirm a suspected case of the virus, only the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can do that, Cody said, the county could "probably in a matter of days,quot; be able to perform such tests, although there is still no specific date.

"Once again, we have no evidence that the virus is circulating," Cody said.