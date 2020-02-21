Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra almost makes me want to get rid of my iPhone 11 – BGR

When the iPhone and Android were still young mobile platforms in the early stages of their respective development, there were tons of dramatic differences between them. Apple's iOS platform was simple and elegant, and offered users everything they needed without complicating the main functions too much. Android, on the other hand, was open and versatile. Of course, you could simply pick up an Android phone and start using it as it is, but a big part of the appeal for tech-savvy smartphone buyers was how dramatically a person could change virtually any part of the user experience.

These days, the two platforms are much more aligned than they were at the time. Android remains open source and fully customizable, but it has been simplified and simplified over the years. Meanwhile, iOS has gained tons of new features that make the mobile platform more versatile than ever. Moving from one side to the other does not necessarily imply making great sacrifices in one way or another. This makes sense today because Samsung's new Galaxy S20 line has just been available to preorder, and is aimed directly at the ultra premium smartphone segment that Apple currently dominates. The cheapest Galaxy S20 phone costs $ 1,000, while the high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra with its amazing new four-lens camera and 100x zoom goes up to $ 1,600. Interestingly, it is also the first new Android phone in a long time that makes me wonder if I could ever make the switch to Google's mobile platform.

As an iPhone user since I left Symbian and switched to the original iPhone in 2007, I'm not sure that any new Android phone has called me as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. I think one of the main reasons has to do with the design, since Apple is still using a smartphone design that is almost three years old. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is as modern as it seems, with a magnificent full-screen design and a self-drilling camera. Of course, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is much more than a pretty face.

Image source: Framesira / Shutterstock

The camera is the main attraction in Samsung's new flagship phablet, with its 108 megapixel sensor that captures details like nothing we've seen before on a smartphone. Add a 10x optical zoom and a 100x hybrid zoom, and you'll get a camera experience that Apple might not match for years. Then, you can also add 16 GB of RAM to the mix, which is more than tempting right now. Apple had major RAM management problems with iOS 11 before solving them with iOS 12. Similar issues then affected iOS 13 once again until a recent update, and it's getting quite tiring. If Apple didn't skimp on RAM so much, this could be a minor problem.

I currently use an iPhone 11 Pro and it's a fantastic phone. However, to be honest, there is absolutely nothing on the phone that keeps me as an iPhone user. Instead, Apple was smart enough to realize from the beginning that the ecosystem and surrounding services are what block users. I have an iPhone, an Apple Watch and a Mac, and there is no way I can abandon the incredible and deep integrations between them or the wonderfully intuitive services Apple offers to support them.

Samsung made the strange strategic decision in 2020 to abandon its best-selling Galaxy S level, the "flagship flagship,quot; Galaxy S10e, and offer only ultra-premium Galaxy S20 phones at very high prices. Several analysts, including the main source of mobile information on the planet, believe that Samsung's decline in sales will continue and that the Galaxy S20 series will sell fewer units during its lifetime than the Galaxy S10 series. Samsung's smartphone business has been in decline for a while, and industry watchers seem to agree that the Galaxy S20 will not help stop the fall. I agree, and I think it was a big mistake for Samsung to just point to the ultra premium smartphone segment that Apple continues to dominate.

Image source: Karlis Dambrans / Shutterstock