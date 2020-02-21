Samsung Galaxy S20: price, operators and how to book

If you expect to get a Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus or S20 Ultra on launch day (Friday, March 6), it is a good idea to book one. You can do it right now, after a two-week waiting period since Samsung announced the phones.

Why should you book? In general, it is a good idea if you want your new phone on launch day, or before, in some cases. Another reason to consider it is because Samsung offers some good incentives that will be lost if you don't place an advance order. Here is the skinny:

Place your order before March 6 and Samsung will give S20 buyers a $ 100 coupon to use in their online store. The S20 Plus will provide you with a $ 150 gift card, and the S20 Ultra comes with a $ 200 credit. Just be sure to redeem it through the Samsung Shop app on iOS or Android with your proof of purchase. (Note: you will be eligible for this credit regardless of where you choose to buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 phone)

Starting February 21, you can redeem your previous smartphone through Samsung, Best Buy or the Samsung Shop phone app and get up to $ 700 off the cost of your new S20 device.

Best of all, if you are buying through an operator through one of the links below, those offers accumulate on the credit Samsung will give you. Below, you will find all the information about orders and swaps related to S20 that we have received from operators and retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S20

The only configuration of the Galaxy S20 offered by Samsung in the US UU. It has 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (with 1 TB of microSD storage). It costs $ 999.99 and you can book it directly from Samsung. Just below, you'll find a link to do it.

Verizon will offer the S20 for $ 41.66 per month in its 24-month device payment plan. However, this device will not be available to preorder on February 21; in reality, it won't launch on Verizon until the second quarter of 2020. (See below the details of the advance order on the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra) The reason for the delay is because the release version of the S20 through other operators works with 5G "sub-6,quot; networks, which Verizon does not use for 5G. The version that will be released later in the year will support its 5G millimeter wave network. If it is crucial that you have access to the Verizon 5G network, the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra will work with it on launch day, depending, of course, on 5G coverage in your area. Last Note: The edge has received confirmation from Samsung that the Galaxy S20 unlocked will be be compatible with Verizon at launch, although only for LTE service.

you will be eligible for Samsung preorder credit no matter where you buy

T Mobile offers the S20 for $ 41.67 per month for 24 months. Requires $ 0 down payment.

offers the S20 for $ 41.67 per month for 24 months. Requires $ 0 down payment. AT,amp;T offers the phone for $ 33.24 per month for 30 months. You can get a free S20 (reimbursed in monthly credits for a period of 30 months) if you enroll in an AT,amp;T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, transfer your number and accept a device payment plan. If you don't transfer your number, you can still get $ 500 off.

offers the phone for $ 33.24 per month for 30 months. You can get a free S20 (reimbursed in monthly credits for a period of 30 months) if you enroll in an AT,amp;T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, transfer your number and accept a device payment plan. If you don't transfer your number, you can still get $ 500 off. pique It offers the Galaxy S20 for $ 41.67 with its 18-month Sprint Flex lease, and has some promotions that could save you some money. If you switch to Sprint and change your Galaxy S8 or a newer Samsung phone, you will pay $ 0 per month for the 18-month lease on the phone ($ 41.67 monthly credits begin after two months of service). Second, if you rent a full price S20 ($ 41.67 per month) as part of an update or a new line and agree to open another new line, you will get a free S20. To be clear, you will pay taxes on the second phone, but monthly credits of $ 41.67 will begin to appear after two billing cycles.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Unlike the S20, Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus comes in two configurations, one with 128 GB of storage and one with 512 GB of storage (both support up to 1 TB of microSD storage). Prices start at $ 1,199 for the 128GB model and go up to $ 1,299 for the smartphone with 512GB of internal storage space.

Verizon It will sell the S20 Plus for $ 49.99 per month for its 24-month payment plan. You can get some discounts through monthly credits, but it is a bit complicated. If you buy an S20 Plus, you can get $ 1,050 off another Galaxy S20 series phone (paid with monthly credits) when you open a new line and subscribe to a payment plan. This offer is accumulated with a credit of $ 150 that will be reimbursed for 24 months and that you will get only by buying one of the phones. Alternatively, existing customers can only save up to $ 300 on the S20 Plus when they upgrade and change their old device. This exchange offer is accumulated with the $ 150 credit mentioned above, but you will not be eligible to get a free S20, as detailed at the top of this paragraph.

will carry the S20 Plus for $ 50 per month for 24 months. The 128 GB version requires a down payment of $ 0, and although the 512 GB model costs the same amount each month, it requires a down payment of $ 149. AT,amp;T will offer the phone at $ 40 per month for 30 months. You can get an S20 Plus for $ 200 (reimbursed in monthly credits for a period of 30 months) if you redeem your old phone, enroll in an AT,amp;T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, transfer your number and accept a device payment plan. If you don't transfer your number, you can still get $ 500 off. There are many steps, but it may be worth it to you.

will offer the phone at $ 40 per month for 30 months. You can get an S20 Plus for $ 200 (reimbursed in monthly credits for a period of 30 months) if you redeem your old phone, enroll in an AT,amp;T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, transfer your number and accept a device payment plan. If you don't transfer your number, you can still get $ 500 off. There are many steps, but it may be worth it to you. pique offers the Galaxy S20 for $ 50 with its 18-month Sprint Flex lease. If you switch to Sprint and change your Galaxy S8 or a newer Samsung phone, you will pay $ 8.33 per month for the 18-month lease on the phone ($ 41.67 monthly credits begin after two months of service). Second, if you rent a full price S20 Plus ($ 50 per month) as part of an update or a new line and agree to open another new line, you will get a free S20. To be clear, you will pay taxes on the second phone when you make the payment, but monthly credits of $ 41.67 will begin to appear after two billing cycles.

Photo by Dieter Bohn / The Verge

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The new S20 Ultra is the high-end option in Samsung's flagship phone range this year. It is more "Ultra,quot; than the other S20 phones in some aspects. Take a look at our summary that compares each and every one of the specifications of the new phones, but these are the highlights: it has a 6.9-inch screen versus 6.7 inches on the S20 Plus. It also has a larger 5,000 mAh battery compared to the 4,500 mAh battery of the S20 Plus and the 4,000 mAh package of the S20.

The crucial differences are reduced to the optional update of 16 GB of RAM and the 108MP wide-angle lens used in its four-lens array. This phone starts at $ 1,399, which makes it one of Samsung's most expensive phones to date. Add more to that price if you want RAM or additional storage.

Verizon will offer the S20 Ultra at $ 58.33 per month for its 24 month payment plan. The operator says it will reveal more preorder incentives closer to February 21. If you buy an S20 Ultra, you can get $ 1,050 off another Galaxy S20 series phone (paid with monthly credits) when you open a new line and subscribe to a payment plan. This offer is accumulated with a credit of $ 150 that will be reimbursed for 24 months and that you will get only by buying one of the phones. Alternatively, existing customers can only save up to $ 300 on the S20 Ultra when they upgrade and change their old device. This exchange offer is accumulated with the $ 150 credit mentioned above, but you will not be eligible to get a free S20, as detailed at the top of this paragraph.

will offer the phone in preorder. You will pay $ 58.34 per month for 24 months with a down payment of $ 0. If you want the 512 GB version, it also costs $ 58.34 per month, but $ 199 is required in advance. AT,amp;T will offer the phone from $ 46.67 per month for 30 months. You can get an S20 Ultra for $ 400 (reimbursed in monthly credits for a period of 30 months) if you redeem your old phone, enroll in an AT,amp;T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, transfer your number and accept a device payment plan. If you don't transfer your number, you can still get $ 500 off.

