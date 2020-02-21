Samsung Electronics appoints non-executive director as chairman of the company's board first – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML07db0bd83078bc12e97d3a0a2c77eff611% %MINIFYHTML07db0bd83078bc12e97d3a0a2c77eff612%

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it has appointed a non-executive director as chairman of the board for the first time, to increase transparency and independence.

Former Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan replaces Lee Sang-hoon, who was jailed in December for interfering with union activities.

The appointment, which will take effect immediately, occurs when Samsung's apparent heir, Jay Y. Lee, and former executives face a trial for alleged involvement in a bribery scandal related to the dismissed President Park Geun-hye.

Samsung said that 65-year-old Bahk has served as an external director at the smartphone and semiconductor manufacturer since March 2016 and "has a deep knowledge of the company and the board."

Bahk "has great experience as an administrator … and is expected to lead the board's strategic decisions," he said.

"I don't give much importance to this appointment," said Park Sang-in, a professor at Seoul National University and a specialist in corporate governance. "Bahk has been with the Samsung board, so he is a kind of Samsung man."

Bahk's predecessor resigned less than two years after his appointment split the roles of president and chief executive officer for the first time to improve the independence of the board when Jay Y. Lee was involved in the presidential scandal.

The chairman of the Samsung board does not participate in daily business operations, but chairs the meetings to review and approve the most important business decisions, including investment plans.

The company is scheduled to hold an annual general meeting on March 18, where shareholders will vote whether or not to approve the appointment of two board nominees.

