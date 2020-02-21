Salman Khan will play a Sikh policeman in his next

Salman Khan has a busy schedule for the next two years with Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali. Now we hear that the actor will conclude that and will soon begin working on his next film, which is with his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma.

The movie still has no title, but it will be an action-packed movie and a gangster movie directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Salman Khan will be seen with Ayush Sharma and, according to reports, the actor will be seen in a Sikh avatar. He will grow a beard and also look a turban. He was last seen with a similar appearance almost a decade ago in Heroes (2008). A while ago, Aamir Khan surprised his fans with the same look when he released the first poster of his next Laal Singh Chaddha.

Salman Khan and the protagonist of Ayush Sharma will begin shooting in May 2020 and will be released in 2021. While looking for a leading actress to star alongside Ayush, Salman khan will have no actress in this film.

