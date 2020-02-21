Sale 36-3 Leicester: Marland Yarde's hat-trick sends Sharks second | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML5e10657a57696e004059da4ed01c924a11% %MINIFYHTML5e10657a57696e004059da4ed01c924a12%





Marland Yarde scored all but two of Sale's five attempts

%MINIFYHTML5e10657a57696e004059da4ed01c924a13% %MINIFYHTML5e10657a57696e004059da4ed01c924a14%

Marland Yarde scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; when Sale rose to second place in the Gallagher Premier League table after a 36-3 point win over Leicester in an AJ Bell stadium soaked in rain.

%MINIFYHTML5e10657a57696e004059da4ed01c924a15% %MINIFYHTML5e10657a57696e004059da4ed01c924a16%

The Sharks benefited from facing severely weakened opponents to score three attempts in the opening period through Bryn Evans, Yarde and Coenie Oosthuizen.

Geordan Murphy's men had started better and put themselves at the forefront by penalizing Noel Reid, but they were widely surpassed in the last hour and Yarde completed the victory with two more scores in the second period.

Leicester has suffered a torrid start to the campaign and did not have several key players for this match due to injuries, suspension and service of the Six Nations, but fought in the first 20 minutes of play in Salford before being overwhelmed.

Rob du Preez seeks to unload the ball at the tackle

The young scrum half Jack Van Poortvliet was excellent in the first exchanges in his first start, controlling the game from the base, and that allowed Reid to kick the visitors to the front.

Sale made a series of mistakes to help the Tigers, but soon they began to reach the top on the set, which gave them many opportunities within the opposition 22. Under pressure, the Tigers continually infringed the maul and referee Ian Tempest He lost patience. , issuing a yellow card to Dan Cole.

To his credit, the visiting team resisted the attack and seemed to have surpassed those 10 minutes without giving in, but a Van Poortvliet error gave the hosts their first attempt when Evans tried to charge his clearance attempt.

Will Cliff breaks for shark sales at AJ Bell

Cole returned from Sin Bin but the Sharks had the momentum and built a well-worked attempt, despite the difficult conditions. Leicester was not helped by the previous injury to midfield leader Jaco Taute, who was forced to suffer an injury, and Sale took advantage.

With Murphy charges struggling to cover the gaps, Yarde saw the space to cross it from 45 meters and land. Rob Du Preez converted and then added the extras to a third attempt when Oosthuizen crossed the grout from a short distance to get a 19-3 lead in the interval.

The Tigers needed to answer but, 16 points down and against the wind, it was an impossible job for visitors.

They were also hampered by a second yellow card when Reid was sent from the field for a high tackle, but Sale was only able to gather a triple of Du Preez while half of the fly was in the sin container.

The conditions were making it difficult for any of the parties to go through the phases, but the Sharks continued to press for the attempted bonus points and finally came through Yarde, who landed twice late to secure the full five.