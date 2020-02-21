Ryan Fredericks out for West Ham with shoulder injury | Soccer news

















David Moyes is not sure how long Ryan Fredericks will be out of play after the defender suffered shoulder ligament damage at Etihad Stadium

West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks faces a potentially long layoff with a shoulder injury.

The lateral one suffered damages in the ligaments after colliding with the midfielder of Manchester City Rodri during the defeat 2-0 of Wednesday night.

Fredericks, 27, will see a specialist before the club knows the full extent of the injury.

Speaking before the West Ham game in Liverpool on Monday live Sky sportsMoyes said: "I can't confirm exactly how long it will be out, but we know that it has damaged the shoulder ligaments and we are waiting for more advice to see what we think."

"Obviously we are doing everything possible to recover it as quickly as possible, but for the moment I could not confirm if it is a surgery, I could not confirm if it will only be the time of healing, we are just waiting for another advice.

With West Ham remaining in the relegation zone after his defeat at Etihad Stadium and other players recovering from an injury, Moyes was asked if there would be a temptation to push Fredericks back.

"I don't think you want to play against players that are not fit or are injured and I certainly won't," he added.

"But yes, we have a need. We need them all in shape and we want everyone to be fit."

"Obviously, Ryan is important to us, but we can't do anything if his shoulder is damaged, we just need to see what the doctors and doctors tell us."

When asked if Fredericks would return before the end of the season, Moyes replied: I hope so, but again I could not tell you.

"I'm still waiting for medical people to confirm everything."

It is likely that veteran Pablo Zabaleta will be called again to be replaced in Liverpool on Monday night.