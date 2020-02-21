Russia, Germany, Coronavirus: its Friday briefing

Read: Douglas W. Tallamy "Nature’s Best Hope,quot; examines grassroots solutions to reverse the decline of wildlife. It's new this week in our Hardcover non-fiction bestseller list.

Smarter life: Even the cocktail you choose is part of your carbon footprint. If you want a greener happy hour, check where your options were bottled and choose the closest geographic option. Find other tips in this week's Climate Fwd newsletter.

And now for the backstory in …

What we learned from 2016

We are at the heart of the US presidential elections. UU., With some primaries and assemblies already completed and a series of states ready to vote in the coming weeks. "The Daily,quot; recently spoke with Dean Baquet, executive editor of The Times, to discuss the lessons learned from the last presidential elections and how they have reported our 2020 coverage. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

On his reflections of the 2016 elections:

I think that the combination of the post-economic crisis and the feeling that there are parts of the United States that were still shaken by the economic crisis, I think that many Americans, more Americans than we understood at the time, were nervous and were looking for something dramatic

There were (Times) reporters in the country who wrote stories about what was happening in the country. But we didn't raise them and told them: "Wait a moment, something powerful is happening here." We did not see that.