Russia, Germany, Coronavirus: its Friday briefing

We are covering an intelligence warning of Russian help to Trump's campaign, The calculation of Germany with an internal terrorist attack and the post-Brexit immigration review That will affect women.
US intelligence UU. See Russian help for Trump's campaign
Russia is helping President Trump in the 2020 elections, intelligence officials warned the House Intelligence Committee in a secret briefing last week.
Five people described the briefing to our reporters, who also learned that Mr. Trump was angry about the briefing, saying that the Democrats would use it against him.
Our reporters were told that Mr. Trump then rebuked Joseph Maguire, the interim director of national intelligence, for allowing the briefing. This week, Trump announced that he would replace Maguire with a political ally: Richard Grenell, his ambassador to Germany. Two administration officials said the moment was a coincidence.
Other accusation: Britain, Australia and the United States made simultaneous claims that Russia's leading military intelligence agency had carried out a broad Cyber attack against the Republic of Georgia in October that eliminated websites and interrupted television broadcasts.
‘Racism is a poison. Hate is a poison. "
That was Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, talking about a gunman's attack on Two bars frequented by immigrants in Hanau on Wednesday night, killing nine people, all immigrants or their descendants.
The uproar took place in the heart of a region that prides itself on its diversity and tolerance.
Authorities identified the armed man as a 43-year-old German who posted a racist video and mocked online. Hours after the attack, he was found dead by a shot, along with his mother, at his home.
In London: An attacker who He entered a central mosque in London during the afternoon prayer and stabbed a 70-year-old prayer leader who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.
Regular faithful said they were familiar with the suspect, and authorities said they were not treating stabbing as an act of terrorism.
Another change in coronavirus metrics
Chinese officials announced Friday that 889 new cases of coronavirus had been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the overall total above 75,000.
The new count came after the government changed its criteria to confirm virus cases for the second time in about a week. The government said that confirmation of cases in Hubei province will require genetic testing, a difficult process to perform and the results are often incorrect. Are here The latest updates.
New focus: Public health officials rush to study case groups, for example, a party in Tokyo where a case was extended to a dozen, or the church in Daegu, South Korea, where 77 people were infected. Here are maps of where the virus has spread.
A personal account: Blair Zong, 33, lives in San Jose, California, but was visiting relatives in Wuhan, China, when the outbreak became an epidemic. She agreed to keep a diary of her two weeks in quarantine after being evacuated back to the United States.
Traveling soon? We talk to experts about what you need to know.
If you have some time, it's worth it
A revolt in Google
From its earliest days, Google urged employees to speak. Now it seems to be declining. Opportunities for employees to criticize their bosses have been reduced and they have tried to avoid discussions about labor rights.
Then, in November, Google fired at least four activists who had taken a step forward to report their treatment to the workers. We talked to some of them, including Rebecca Rivers, above, for the annual edition of The Times Magazine, Future of Work.
This is what is happening most.
UK Immigration Plan: Women's groups warned that salary thresholds generally set at £ 25,600, or about $ 33,300, for foreign workers, designed to drive away the economy of cheap foreign labor and that will take effect next year, will give priority to occupations in that women are underrepresented and gender inequality deepens.
Roger Federer marginalized: The Swiss tennis star, currently in 3rd place, said that He had undergone knee surgery and a series of tournaments would be lost, including the French Open in May.
January temperatures: Last month was the warmest in 141 years of record keeping, and 2020 is "virtually certain,quot; of being among the 10 warmest years recorded.
Snapshot: Over, Whiskey, the Norwegian wonder dog and some of its toys. The Border Collie is so intelligent that it not only knows the names of its toys, but also the categories to which they belong. What a nice girl
What we are reading: This imagined scene of McSweeney & # 39; s Billy Joel performing "Piano Man,quot; for the characters on which he wrote the song, who are horrified. "Hilarious," writes Dan Saltzstein, senior editor of Special Projects.
Now, a break from the news
Read: Douglas W. Tallamy "Nature’s Best Hope,quot; examines grassroots solutions to reverse the decline of wildlife. It's new this week in our Hardcover non-fiction bestseller list.
Smarter life: Even the cocktail you choose is part of your carbon footprint. If you want a greener happy hour, check where your options were bottled and choose the closest geographic option. Find other tips in this week's Climate Fwd newsletter.
And now for the backstory in …
What we learned from 2016
We are at the heart of the US presidential elections. UU., With some primaries and assemblies already completed and a series of states ready to vote in the coming weeks. "The Daily,quot; recently spoke with Dean Baquet, executive editor of The Times, to discuss the lessons learned from the last presidential elections and how they have reported our 2020 coverage. Here are excerpts from the conversation.
On his reflections of the 2016 elections:
I think that the combination of the post-economic crisis and the feeling that there are parts of the United States that were still shaken by the economic crisis, I think that many Americans, more Americans than we understood at the time, were nervous and were looking for something dramatic
There were (Times) reporters in the country who wrote stories about what was happening in the country. But we didn't raise them and told them: "Wait a moment, something powerful is happening here." We did not see that.
On how The Times approaches current elections:
We have brought people from the business staff to leave the country to talk about the effects of the economy. We are about to announce a plan for We place writers in seven or eight states where we usually are not. And now we give a lot of play to stories about anxiety in the country. I think if you read The New York Times at this time, you read a New York Times that reflects a country that is in crisis, a country that is divided much more than we understood in 2016.
And I don't think we tagged any, the campaigns would not agree, but I don't think we made anyone feel like the inevitable candidate. Or the remote possibility. I am extremely proud of where our coverage is at the moment.
About your thoughts on covering both sides of a story:
I think that American journalism tends to choose the easy version of what I call "sophisticated true objectivity." And the easy version is: “OK, this guy said this. This guy said that. I will put them together. It's up to you."
The real objectivity is that you listen, you are empathetic. If you hear things that you disagree with, but it is a fact and it is worth listening to people, you write about it.
(Some answers have been condensed and edited. You can listen to the whole conversation or read a transcript here..)
