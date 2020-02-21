Russia, Germany, Coronavirus: its Friday briefing

Good Morning.

We are covering an intelligence warning of Russian help to Trump's campaign, The calculation of Germany with an internal terrorist attack and the post-Brexit immigration review That will affect women.

Chinese officials announced Friday that 889 new cases of coronavirus had been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the overall total above 75,000.

The new count came after the government changed its criteria to confirm virus cases for the second time in about a week. The government said that confirmation of cases in Hubei province will require genetic testing, a difficult process to perform and the results are often incorrect. Are here The latest updates.

New focus: Public health officials rush to study case groups, for example, a party in Tokyo where a case was extended to a dozen, or the church in Daegu, South Korea, where 77 people were infected. Here are maps of where the virus has spread.

A personal account: Blair Zong, 33, lives in San Jose, California, but was visiting relatives in Wuhan, China, when the outbreak became an epidemic. She agreed to keep a diary of her two weeks in quarantine after being evacuated back to the United States.

Traveling soon? We talk to experts about what you need to know.

From its earliest days, Google urged employees to speak. Now it seems to be declining. Opportunities for employees to criticize their bosses have been reduced and they have tried to avoid discussions about labor rights.

Then, in November, Google fired at least four activists who had taken a step forward to report their treatment to the workers. We talked to some of them, including Rebecca Rivers, above, for the annual edition of The Times Magazine, Future of Work.

UK Immigration Plan: Women's groups warned that salary thresholds generally set at £ 25,600, or about $ 33,300, for foreign workers, designed to drive away the economy of cheap foreign labor and that will take effect next year, will give priority to occupations in that women are underrepresented and gender inequality deepens.

Read: Douglas W. Tallamy "Nature’s Best Hope,quot; examines grassroots solutions to reverse the decline of wildlife. It's new this week in our Hardcover non-fiction bestseller list.

Smarter life: Even the cocktail you choose is part of your carbon footprint. If you want a greener happy hour, check where your options were bottled and choose the closest geographic option. Find other tips in this week's Climate Fwd newsletter.

We are at the heart of the US presidential elections. UU., With some primaries and assemblies already completed and a series of states ready to vote in the coming weeks. "The Daily,quot; recently spoke with Dean Baquet, executive editor of The Times, to discuss the lessons learned from the last presidential elections and how they have reported our 2020 coverage. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

On his reflections of the 2016 elections:

I think that the combination of the post-economic crisis and the feeling that there are parts of the United States that were still shaken by the economic crisis, I think that many Americans, more Americans than we understood at the time, were nervous and were looking for something dramatic

There were (Times) reporters in the country who wrote stories about what was happening in the country. But we didn't raise them and told them: "Wait a moment, something powerful is happening here." We did not see that.

And I don't think we tagged any, the campaigns would not agree, but I don't think we made anyone feel like the inevitable candidate. Or the remote possibility. I am extremely proud of where our coverage is at the moment.

About your thoughts on covering both sides of a story:

I think that American journalism tends to choose the easy version of what I call "sophisticated true objectivity." And the easy version is: “OK, this guy said this. This guy said that. I will put them together. It's up to you."

The real objectivity is that you listen, you are empathetic. If you hear things that you disagree with, but it is a fact and it is worth listening to people, you write about it.

(Some answers have been condensed and edited. You can listen to the whole conversation or read a transcript here..)

