Russell Westbrook feels he is labeled as & # 39; the bad boy & # 39; after expulsion for elbowing Damion Lee

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook expressed his complaints after Friday's game, claiming he is always considered "the bad guy,quot; and wondered why no more players were punished in the incident that led to his expulsion against the Golden State Warriors

Westbrook night ended prematurely when he received two technical fouls in Houston's 135-105 victory. The second of those technical fouls came in the last quarter after Westbrook caught Damion Lee with a lost arm. The situation intensified when Westbrook then argued with the players at the Golden State bank, including the injured Klay Thompson, before facing Kevon Looney before being expelled.

"I stay at a very, very high standard," Westbrook told reporters later. "I think the referees, the fans, the media, the NBA are in a position now that I am not allowed to do much. Obviously I am an emotional guy. If you look at the clip, I obviously hit Lee but it was not on purpose. I'm going to the glass, they hit him, he said something to me, I said something, I'm standing there, a guy (Juan Toscano-Anderson) comes to snatch the ball out of my hand, the boys come running towards me, I didn't move. I'm always the one who paints to be the bad guy in the whole situation. They asked me to walk to the Warriors' bank. Right there walking to the bank and then one of the young boys tells me: "Why do you walk around here? "I turned around and said: & # 39; What did you say? & # 39; So now everyone runs towards me, then I walk towards the thing, then Looney stands in front of me. I feel that I am in a position in which is like, & # 39; Oh, well, Russ is being Russ & # 39 ;, which nobody knows what that means. I have to do a better job to keep myself at a very, very high level. I will make sure that there is no room for mistakes to allow someone to describe me as a guy I am not. "

However, Westbrook, who had 21 points and 10 assists before his departure, felt that he had been selected and that others should have been punished as well.

"However, I think it is unfair, that after all that, I am the only one who receives a technology or is expelled," added Westbrook, who leads the NBA with 13 technical fouls this season. That's not fair, I don't care what anyone says. There were so many other people involved that they were doing so many things that were not right, but I'm the one who gets the technology, is expelled, and everyone else is great and they play again. But I take responsibility and stay at a very high level. "