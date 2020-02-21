Rory McIlroy takes pride in his quick final to stay at WGC-Mexico. Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLbd04da4a5f934662ea9acafd17c86ea911% %MINIFYHTMLbd04da4a5f934662ea9acafd17c86ea912%









Highlights of the fast end of Rory McIlroy to his second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Rory McIlroy believes that his patience was rewarded after recovering from a slow start to stay in the competition at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

McIlroy made birdie on three of his last five holes to post a two below 69 at Chapultepec Golf Club, raising it to eight below and within three strokes of leader Bryson DeChambeau.

World No. 1 struggled to replicate its opening round 66 when it opened with eight pairs and lost several birdie opportunities in the curve, before stopping the race by holing a 20 foot footer in the twelfth.

McIlroy played alongside Gary Woodland (left) and Tommy Fleetwood (right) for the first two days.

McIlroy then recovered from a bogey of three 10-foot putt in the 13th to make a short-range birdie in the next and exhausted the efforts of 15 feet and 25 feet over successive holes of the 16th to close the gap in DeChambeau.

"I was going to say I didn't hit as well as yesterday," McIlroy said. "In the end I got a good pair, I played the pair today with three really good starting shots.

McIlroy has published the first five results in its last five world starts

"I need to clean that up a bit, be a little tidier from within four or five feet, and if I do that and if this is the worst round, then it's not bad. It was a very slow start.

"I made eight pairs in a row and then it's like, & # 39; okay, or you will do a birdie or a bogey, which is going to come first & # 39 ;, and I ended up doing a bogey the nine.

"At that time, I was a little behind, but I remained patient and tried to wait for my time and made a couple of good putts. I think my patience was rewarded a little."

DeChambeau advanced after posting seven birdies on an eight-hole stretch around the curve on his way to a second round 63, boring a series of long-range putts to move to the top of the leaderboard.

"I haven't been getting bad, the balls just haven't gone to the hole," said DeChambeau. "I have not necessarily been reading them correctly.

"I feel that this week I am seeing the greens very, very well, seeing how they break, how it will enter, what speed I need, and it is just one of those things that they will go to this week in.

"I hope they keep going just because of what I've been doing in the greens, practicing my speed, working diligently on that and practicing my starting lines. That's all you can do here."

