Rockets reach 135-105 Rout of Young Warriors – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists, which led the Houston Rockets to beat the Golden State Warriors 135-105 on Thursday night in the first team game since the Game Break Stars

Russell Westbrook had 21 points and 10 assists before he was ejected, while P.J. Tucker scored 15 points. He made his five triples when the Rockets knocked down 25 in total, a franchise record allowed by the Warriors against any opponent. Houston set an NBA record with 27 3s in a victory against the Suns last April.

Robert Covington added 20 points and the five Houston headlines scored in double figures when the Rockets escaped with this early after losing 116-104 at the Chase Center on Christmas Day.

Things got tough this time with 6:04 to play when Westbrook fought with several Warriors. After a repeat check, Westbrook received his second technician of the night and was expelled.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points in the fifth consecutive loss of the Warriors and also his fifth consecutive at home. Draymond Green distributed seven assists after getting nine in each of his two previous games.

The Rockets, missing guard Eric Gordon for a third straight game with a bruised left leg, ran to a 16-4 lead, shooting 6 of 9 when the Warriors committed three quick turnovers and needed an early wait time.

Westbrook was hit with a technical foul at the 7:38 mark of the first quarter, when the Rockets scored 8 of 12 triples to take control. Harden fired only 6 of 16 from the field, 3 of 12 in 3s, but made 14 of 15 free throws.

Golden State started 5 of 16 and missed its initial 11 3-point attempts. When Jordan Poole finally connected from the deep with 4:52 remaining in the first half, Houston was already 13 3s.

THOMPSON UPDATE

Klay Thompson will not play the rest of the regular season as the plan has always been, although the Warriors definitely said it before the game.

Thompson tore his ACL on his left knee on June 13 during the decisive Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Toronto and underwent surgery on July 2. He was reassessed during the All-Star break and the team said Stephen Curry's Splash Brother is expected to get ready to go to training camp in late September.

"It has been a very frustrating year for Klay, but I think he is almost out of danger," coach Steve Kerr said. "It's a couple of months before this season ends and he is preparing for next season with his teammates, so I think it's a much better place for him to be emotionally."

An update on Curry's recovery and the progress of a fracture in his left hand is scheduled for February 28 and he hopes to return to the court in March.

TIP-INS

Rocket: Coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni hopes that Gordon can return as soon as Saturday in Utah. … Houston won the last two seasons against Golden State after losing three straight games. … The Rockets have won seven of the last 10 in the series after losing 11 of 12 from February 2014 to March 2017. … The Rockets have also won four of five on the road against the Warriors after losing Five of the previous six. … Houston is 10-10 on the road against the Western Conference.

Warriors: Wiggins achieved his fourth consecutive season reaching 100 3s by making one. He has scored in double figures for a 65th consecutive game in his career, 46 this year and four with the Warriors since joining Golden State in a Minnesota exchange. … The Warriors were looking to sign Dragan Bender for a 10-day contract, with Kerr pointing out, "It's trending that way." … Rookie Poole scored in double figures for the fifth best consecutive game of his career. … The Warriors were left with their same initial lineup coming out of the break Kerr has already used 27 different initial rotations, tied for most of his six seasons with the 27 he used in 2017-18. … Golden State plays in Houston at the final team meeting on April 2.

SMALL BALL A NEED

D & # 39; Antoni chuckled as he explained the approach of Houston's small ball when asked how he used to decide when to go big or small.

"I don't have to worry about that now," D Antoni said. "I couldn't make that decision, so I decided not to give myself another option. We assume we have a strategy, we're going to play little. We don't need to go big. Our team is better this way and if we're going to dive, we could also do it for full ".

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Warriors: introduce the Pelicans on Sunday to continue with a four-game stand at home.

