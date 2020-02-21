Rival NY Gang members make fun of the murder of Pop Smoke! (Photos)

The 20-year-old emerging rapper Pop Smoke was shot dead yesterday in Los Angeles, in which police suspect it was an execution.

Pop was known for his good music, his soft lyrics and his association with the Woo band in Brooklyn.

Shortly after the death of Pop Smoke, members of a rival gang, the Cho began to publish very disrespectful things about the rapper who died on social networks. New York's rival gang members were mocking the tragic death of Pop Smoke.

Pop Smoke used aggressive hip hop lyrics in his music. And his enemies went to social networks and used some of Pop's lyrics to make fun of his murder.

Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Jackson, was an American rapper and composer. He signed with Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. In April 2019, he released the song "Welcome to the Party," the lead single of his debut mixtape Meet the Woo, which was released in July 2019. "Welcome to the Party,quot; was made in two remixes with Nicki Minaj and Skepta in August 2019.

In October 2019, he introduced American rapper Lil Tjay in his single "War." In December 2019, he introduced American rapper Calboy in his single "100k on a Coupe,quot; and also collaborated with American rapper Travis Scott a few weeks later on Scott's song "Gatti,quot; and his members' compilation album from Cactus Jack, JackBoys (2019).

In February 2020, he released his second Mixtape Meet the Woo 2, with features of Quavo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay.