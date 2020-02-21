Home Entertainment Rival NY Gang members make fun of the murder of Pop Smoke!...

Rival NY Gang members make fun of the murder of Pop Smoke! (Photos)

The 20-year-old emerging rapper Pop Smoke was shot dead yesterday in Los Angeles, in which police suspect it was an execution.

Pop was known for his good music, his soft lyrics and his association with the Woo band in Brooklyn.

Shortly after the death of Pop Smoke, members of a rival gang, the Cho began to publish very disrespectful things about the rapper who died on social networks. New York's rival gang members were mocking the tragic death of Pop Smoke.

Pop Smoke used aggressive hip hop lyrics in his music. And his enemies went to social networks and used some of Pop's lyrics to make fun of his murder.

