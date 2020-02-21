Ricardo Pereira: the Leicester side is one of the best in the Premier League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML400d6e92061808bdc5699ce84e95826311% %MINIFYHTML400d6e92061808bdc5699ce84e95826312%

Manchester City has spent £ 200 million on full backups under Pep Guardiola, but are any of them as good as Ricardo Pereira?







Ricardo Pereira has become a key player for Leicester

Kevin De Bruyne ranks first in the Sky sports Power rankings this season. No wonder there. He joins the top five for three Liverpool players. There is no surprise there either. But sitting between Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane at number four, there is a name you might not expect.

Ricardo Pereira does not attract a fraction of applause such as De Bruyne, Van Dijk or Mane. Even in Leicester there is a long line of teammates who tend to occupy the spotlight ahead of him. But the statistics do not lie. Pereira has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and it was the same story last year.

On Saturday, live in Sky sportsHe will face a club that has spent £ 200 million on full backups in the last three seasons. And yet, while Pereira bombards Leicester's right flank up and down, Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola could be forgiven for looking at him with envy. After all, he already knows what Pereira can do. It was the striking strike of the 26-year-old that resolved last season's meeting between the two sides at King Power Stadium.

Leicester paid £ 22 million to sign Pereira del Oporto two summers ago and has since played more minutes for the Fox than any other field player. He was a key figure for Claude Puel, who knew him from the former Nice club, and is equally important for Brendan Rodgers. "It has been outstanding for me since I entered," said the Leicester chief in December.

Leicester vs Man City Live

Pereira is a formidable attack weapon, even by the standards of the best modern backups. His marauder races are a feature of Leicester's approach and he doesn't have to look back until last season's meeting with Manchester City to see an example of how dangerous it can be.

Just a few weeks ago, when West Ham visited the King Power Stadium, David Moyes essentially deployed two lefties in an attempt to contain him, with Arthur Masuaku playing in front of Aaron Cresswell. But Pereira was unstoppable. By halftime, he had set a goal and scored another.

The goal was his fifth place since his arrival in the Premier League at the beginning of last season and there have also been eight assists. The only defenders who have had a direct hand on more goals in the same period of time are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. That pair is surely embedded in the PFA Team of the Year, but Pereira would also be a worthy inclusion.

It is a nightmare for opposition defenders, not only because of its incisivity in the last third, but also because of its speed and ability. In the last two seasons, he is the only Premier League defender who has reached three numbers of successful boats, while only Robert Doon and Matt Doherty de Wolves have had more touches within the opposition box.

Pereira is among the best defenders of the Premier League statistically

That adventure can occasionally leave gaps further behind, but what makes Pereira so good is that it is an all terrain. Leicester has one of the best defensive records in the Premier League this season, only Liverpool has kept more clean sheets, and it has a lot to do with it.

The defensive side of his game has improved considerably since his arrival in Leicester. Puel said Portugal's international had a hard time winning their battles at the beginning of last season, but soon hardened and statistics now show that he has won more duels than any other Premier League defender since joining Leicester.

Pereira is still at his best when flying forward, but he approaches his defensive duties with the same determination with which he attacks.

In addition to occupying the first place in successful duels, he has made more tackles than any of his contemporaries since the beginning of last season. Only two defenders, Manchester United's right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Southampton midfielder Jan Bednarek, have made more interceptions.

That type of front foot defense makes Pereira ideal for the high intensity pressure game that Rodgers has implemented at King Power Stadium. In fact, among Leicester players this season, only James Maddison has gained possession more times in the last third. Instead of sitting down and waiting for his opposition, Pereira defends from the front, interrupting pass movements and forcing turnovers in the field.

Pereira's qualities are clear to everyone at Leicester. He won his prize to the player of the season last year and must also be in dispute for this season's prize. But there is still a feeling that he does not receive the broadest recognition his talent deserves. Enter your name in a search engine and it appears little. At 26, he has only won seven games for his country.

However, on Saturday against Manchester City he will have another opportunity to show why he belongs to the highest level and why any of the top six of the Premier League would be happy to have him on his team. It's good that Leicester is on its way to the Champions League standings this season. Because that's exactly where Ricardo Pereira belongs.

Watch Leicester vs Manchester City live in Sky Sports Premier League HD from 5pm on Saturday; start 5.30pm