Rialto teacher arrested for obscene acts with high school student – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Rialto teacher was arrested Thursday for having inappropriate behavior with a student.

Brian Servin, 31, was arrested at his Chino residence after police obtained evidence that he had participated in lewd acts with a student at Kucera Middle School, where he is employed.

He faces charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, police said in a statement.

After an investigation in cooperation with the Rialto Unified School District, several search warrants were executed to obtain the evidence, according to police.

Servin was registered with the West Valley Detention Center of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, where he is being held on bail of $ 250,000.