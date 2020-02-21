Review of the movie Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan

%MINIFYHTML480e165721e60376dbd1fa3d0a1ece4411% %MINIFYHTML480e165721e60376dbd1fa3d0a1ece4412%

Pallabi Dey Purkayastha, February 21, 2020, 4:42 PM IST

3.5 / 5

HISTORY: Sellers Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) and Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurranna) find love in the capital city of Delhi, where they live in oblivion and their relationship grows and flourishes without being frowned upon. However, problems begin to arise when the two decide to return to Allahabad and convince Aman's orthodox parents for approval.

REVISION: Kartik approaches his father & # 39; lohar & # 39; when he was a teenager and faces the worst part of it, so the idea of ​​being judged and the idea of ​​being ridiculed does not bother him much. But, his little partner, Aman, fears the mere idea of ​​an ugly confrontation with his parents. While Kartik is still hoping that his passion-filled romance will melt the Tripathais, Aman knows best: the possibility of collective acceptance is almost impossible!

The opening scene of this romantic comedy manages to sketch a great smile, such is the heady charm of an extravagant Kartik and his tense, but pleasant lover, Aman. The couple is seen chasing a train to Allahabad, where they are heading for an uphill battle with the latter's family and the conventional mentality of society in general.

The & # 39; Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan & # 39; The screenwriter and director Hitesh Kewalya does not speak directly, but it takes time to build and increase the drama. And later, madness occurs after a kissing session that went horribly wrong. The scenario is rightly Allahabad and Aman ⁠ – the beta lad ⁠ – is expected to settle the debt of his father's "sperm for the rest of his life,quot; by marrying an openly shy Kusum, who is another character sewn in the narrative By emphasizing the buried desires of a submissive two-level city girl, she works for that cinematic effect.

The mood and tone are essentially satirical and weak, mixed with melodrama that works sometimes but feels a bit exaggerated several times. In addition, since the film is mainly invested in the drama of a small town related to the taboo on same-sex relationships, the writer-director does not touch the exclusive elements of small cities such as Allahabad, and restricts the plot to A conventional family. While ignoring the enigma of the holy city and all it has to offer in terms of visual and cinematic experience, the director snatches the potential for SMZS to be a credible watch.

But, Ayushmann Khuranna's description of the soft conversation, with a carefree attitude, Kartik is a delight to see on the screen and more than compensates for the damage. His brazen ability to love at all times grows in you, and his characteristic screen feature of being hilarious at strange and uncomfortable moments is what makes him suitable for this role. And, walking shoulder to shoulder with the eccentric Kartik, it is the demure and docile Aman of Jitendra Kumar: if Ayushmann criticizes the film with its infectious energy, a gentle Jitendra balances it with his poker face humor and the relability factor he maintains along the history. movie; natural.

It is worth noting how well the support cast gives full (and capable) support to the main pair. Maanvi Gagroo, as the 27-year-old cousin, Goggle, who desperately awaits the seal of approval of the society in the form of arranged marriage, is a show thief in his own capacity. Gajraj Rao, as the dominant patriarch and a failed scientist, is serious in his approach when necessary and fun when the situation demands it. Similarly, Neena Gupta, as the fully inverted mother and wife & # 39; aadhi adhuri & # 39 ;, offers some of the best phrases and stimulates the mentality of a small town. It is safe to say that the rest of the cast has also been carefully chosen very carefully.

Of course, the story has social relevance and is one that must be told ⁠, even if it is presented in the form of comedy ⁠, but will a conversation begin in two-tier cities about gay love? Maybe not. In addition, the climax is a branching of multiple tried and tested formulas, and it seems that it was evoked in a hurry; All very convenient. While the first half is attractive, the second half loses its brightness quite early and could have been reduced by about 20 minutes. Fortunately, the number of songs is smaller but, again, none of them is hummable.

All in all, & # 39; SMZS & # 39; It will give the parents of small towns the push they need so much, and perhaps, in the distant future, they will have the strength to accept their descendants for what they are. But, for now, watch the performances and the & # 39; chaska & # 39; of love, with two men spilling their hearts for the world to see and accept.