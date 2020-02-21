Results of the Colorado State Wrestling Tournament 2020, Day 2 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9c6043f172c323394cf7d4bda0b4663711% %MINIFYHTML9c6043f172c323394cf7d4bda0b4663712%

The state high school wrestling tournaments of Colorado High School will be held from Thursday, February 20 to Saturday, February 22 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Our staff will be there throughout the weekend providing live coverage. Update this page to get the latest updates and results. In addition, real-time Tweets of reporters from across the state are at the bottom of this page.

%MINIFYHTML9c6043f172c323394cf7d4bda0b4663713% %MINIFYHTML9c6043f172c323394cf7d4bda0b4663714%

Resources: Tournament Information | Day 1 coverage

Updates

%MINIFYHTML9c6043f172c323394cf7d4bda0b4663715% %MINIFYHTML9c6043f172c323394cf7d4bda0b4663716%

9:24 a.m. – Wesley Van Matre, of John Mall, had to endure life in his quarterfinals 2A against Harley Workman of Norwood. The three-time champion climbed only one point in the third period with Workman at the top, but was able to overcome the last minute and advance to the semifinals tonight with a 4-3 victory. – Matt Schubert

9 a.m. – With a day in the books, we are back at the Pepsi Center for the start of the quarterfinals 2A and 3A. John Mall's three-time champion Wesley VanMatre is only three No. 4 wins, while Rocky Ford and Wray are tied at the top of the 2A ranking with 31 points each. Valley leads the 3A team race with 25.5 points, with Pagosa Springs second with 23.

Do you like sports? Sign up for our Denver Sports Omelette newsletter to receive the latest news directly in your inbox.

Results

To know the results of the preliminary rounds on day 1 of the tournament, visit the official CHSAA group. In the last two days of the tournament, we will have the results of the championship live on this page.

Tweets in real time