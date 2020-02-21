Residents near northern metal recycling plant Fire Concern about persistent effects – Up News Info

– The school will resume in Becker on Friday after a fire at a recycling plant forced the district to cancel classes on Thursday.

Firefighters finally gained control of the flames at the northern metal recycling plant on Thursday, after scrap cars have been burned for almost three days. There was still smoke and steam coming out of the cars Thursday night. Firefighters are now working to break the car stack.

Becker police said the results of a second round of air quality tests returned Thursday night and showed no immediate concern. More detailed results are expected on Friday. Until then, people who live in the area wonder what exactly is in the air.

The column of black smoke from the fire was right over Trisha Reiling's house on Wednesday night.

"It just smelled, I don't know, to burn tires here for a few days," said Trisha Reiling. "You just start thinking,‘ If I have to evacuate my house, where am I going to go? "

Her husband Scott also noticed him on his way home.

"It actually blocked the sun on (Interstate) 94," said Scott Reiling. "It was quite intense."

Right on Reilings Street, your neighbors on Olson's farm are finding soot and fire debris in your yard.

Now that the furious flames and the massive plume are going out, residents' concerns are heating up

"Will these particles, like, hang in the air, or are they already gone?" Trisha Reiling said.

Authorities tested the air near the fire on Tuesday to detect deadly toxins such as carbon monoxide, and said there was no need to evacuate the area.

Northern Metals hired an outside company to test air quality. Authorities say the tests did not begin until Thursday, two days after the fire broke out, due to how long the great fire burned.

Megan Reiling had the day off from school due to the fire. He hopes that he does not continue to affect his family long after the smoke disappears.

"Hopefully they will develop some policies and some procedures, so if this happens again, God forbid, they will be more prepared," said Trisha Reiling.

About 100 fire departments provided some assistance at the plant.

The fire is also affecting community events. There was supposed to be an outdoor bike race in the city on Saturday, but the golf course decided to cancel due to the fire.