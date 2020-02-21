Reincorporation of 2 Fort Worth police officers fired after death in custody – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A year ago, when five Fort Worth police officers were fired after a death in custody, now two of those law enforcement officers have been reinstated.

Officers Daniel Pritzker and Mitchel Miller were accused of ignoring requests for medical care from a handcuffed suspect before he died and trying to cover up his decision not to get help.

According to the Fort-Star Star-Telegram, the two will resume their patrol unit tasks with the department once they complete the updated training.

When asked, Sergeant FWPD. Chris Daniels did not go into details about the referee's reasons for reinstating the officers.

The arbitrator has not ruled on the appeals of the other three officers who were dismissed after the death of Christopher Lowe in July 2018.

