Reality star Deelishis reveals his blisters of & # 39; herpes nose & # 39; On Instagram! (Photos)

Instagram star Deelishis posted a video about her new sore "nasal herpes."

Deelishis told a story about how, in recent years, a cold sore has come out in his nose. And Deelishis explained that his grandmother told him that the nose pain is the result of the herpes virus.

Then, Deelishis asked his fans if it's true, if cold sores are "herpes."

MTO News investigated a bit and can confirm: yes, IT IS TRUE.

According to multiple medical websites, cold sores are small blisters that develop on the lips or around the mouth. They are caused by the herpes simplex virus and usually disappear without treatment within 7 to 10 days.