Home Entertainment Reality star Deelishis reveals his blisters of & # 39; herpes nose...

Reality star Deelishis reveals his blisters of & # 39; herpes nose & # 39; On Instagram! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Instagram star Deelishis posted a video about her new sore "nasal herpes."

Deelishis told a story about how, in recent years, a cold sore has come out in his nose. And Deelishis explained that his grandmother told him that the nose pain is the result of the herpes virus.

Then, Deelishis asked his fans if it's true, if cold sores are "herpes."

MTO News investigated a bit and can confirm: yes, IT IS TRUE.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©