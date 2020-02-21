Ray J points out that his children are his greatest encouragement

Ray J's children are what motivates him to improve, a new BET report revealed. According to the singer and composer, who was once linked to Kim Kardashian, her two children, Melody and Epik are a source of great inspiration.

During a conversation with journalists from People magazine, Ray J stated that every time he works hard in the trenches, everything is for his children. Ray J says he is trying his best to make sure his children have a good life.

The fans of the artist know that he has two children with him Love and hip-hop Reality star, Princess Love, however, things between him and his wife have not been the best lately. Anyway, he still works to improve the lives of his children.

It is true that it is a real challenge to balance the stress of work and family life, said the singer. While it may be difficult, Ray J stated that his "children are everything,quot;, so he doesn't mind doing the work to improve their lives.

As previously reported, on February 18, Ray J announced that his new song, "It Never Rains," will be released in the summer. The star claims that it is a classic melody for the city of Los Angeles. In addition, Ray J has been working on other business ventures, including the Scoot-E-Bike.

Ray J worked with bicycle manufacturers to produce an environmentally friendly form of transportation. The singer says that it is time for everyone in the culture to do what is necessary to protect the environment.

As noted above, while Ray J's career continues to shine, his relationship with Princess Love has been unstable. Mel Walker reported earlier this month that he and Princess Love were not together at this time, however, he intends to bring her back.

In her social media account on Valentine's Day, Ray J uploaded a photo of her with her son, Epik. Interestingly, Princess Love, the mother of Ray's two children, wrote in the legend of the photo that God sent her a man to love her, so she gave him a son. Evidently, fans took it as an implicit shot at Ray J.



