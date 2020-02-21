Rascal Flatts insists that they still get along despite the decision to retire

WENN / Judy Eddy

Accompanied by rumors of discord since his band announced his farewell tour, bassist Jay DeMarcus says his next separation was not a decision they made lightly.

Country music stars Rascal Flatts He faced a "very difficult decision" to retire as a trio because the love they share for each other is stronger than ever.

Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney Y Jay DeMarcus Recently they announced that they would leave him as a band after a farewell tour this summer, and the singers are eager to make it clear that the next division is not due to any fight.

When asked about social media rumors during a special Country Music Association event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, February 19, DeMarcus assured fans: "That is not really the case. We love each other, probably more now than ever when we started "We have just reached this point on the road where it forks and we are entering new seasons of our lives."

He added: "This is a decision that we do not take lightly. It was a very difficult decision and it will be a very sad and bittersweet year, but it is something that we believe is the best for our lives right now. Everyone still gets along Well, we don't arrive in separate vehicles. "

The creators of hits "Here Comes Goodbye" will begin their last series of shows in June, and are already fearing the hydraulic works that will inevitably occur during their last scheduled concert, which will take place in Nashville in October.

"It will be very, very sad and it will be emotional," DeMarcus shared. "This time, next year, when there is no planned tour and I can't look to my right and see my cousin (Gary) and Joe Don standing by my side, it will be (difficult) …"

"This has been the (biggest) part of my life for most of my adult life. Therefore, it will be something very sad. That's all I can say."

Sharing his thanks to fans for his 20 years of support, Rooney added: "We have been one of the lucky ones to do this for a long time. It will be so bittersweet to play that last note on the guitar and listen to that last low note in bass, listen Gary hit the stratosphere. "

"There is so much love and so much appreciation for everything we have managed to do. It will be an exciting year. It will be a heavy year. I think it will be an incredible journey this year of all years we have been together. And I don't know how I will feel (in the show end) … There is much to be thankful for. "