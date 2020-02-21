Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair in Diddy during a heated discussion

Instagram

Jadakiss recalls the dispute between his hip-hop group The Lox and P. Diddy, and the heated discussion of his bandmate with the music mogul that led to his departure from Bad Boy Records.

P styles once had a great fight with P Diddy. According to fellow rapper JadakissStyles was furious with Diddy and threw a chair at the music mogul during a heated argument. The dispute led to his departure from Bad Boy Records along with his bandmates Jadakiss and Sheek louch.

Styles P, Jadakiss and Sheek signed with Bad Boy in 1995. Initially they started their hip-hop group under the name The Wizard but Diddy told them to change it to The lox. "At that time, he was like MJ at his best, so it was as if everything he said was golden," Jadakiss said.

After releasing his debut album "Respect the power of money", they became increasingly unhappy with their label and wanted to leave. After many difficulties that caused the movement of the" Free The Lox "fans who pressed Diddy, they were finally dismissed from his contract.

"We really changed the game by doing that," Styles said at the time. "It may take years from now, but other people will. We made it so they won't be afraid to talk."

Diddy has been plagued with accusations that he mistreated and robbed his artists. He was called a hypocrite by his former artist. Mase after he preached about black excellence and criticized Grammys for disrespecting black artists during a ceremony where he received the icon award.

Mase commented on Instagram: "If you want to see a change, you can make a change today starting with yourself. Your past business practices have knowingly continued to starve your artist and have been extremely unfair to the same artist who helped you get that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label. "

He continued: "This is not black excellence at all. When our own race is enslaving us. If it's about us being owners, it's not about us belonging to each other. No more hiding behind" love. " CHANGED? ARTIST RETURN YOUR $$$. So they can take care of their families. "

Another similar review came from Money sauce. "I can honestly say that I respect the message, I just don't come from it," he reacted to Diddy's speech on Twitter, "Practice the same backdoor policy against your own people."

Diddy has not responded to criticism. Instead, he announced the resurrection of "Making the band", a reality show that followed him on a nationwide talent search and signed the aspiring artists with his label. He was joined by his sons Christian, Justin Combs and Quincy brown.