Rain is expected to cover Southland in the midst of winter drought – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A low pressure system is expected to cross Southland on Friday night with light rain, snow in the mountains and a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday.

The rain is forecast to begin around midnight on Friday and will spread over Los Angeles County until dawn on Saturday before the eastbound walk.

A cold front will make the wet weather remain until Saturday with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The best opportunity for showers is expected to begin early on Saturday morning, with amounts of rain that remain fairly light with a quarter of an inch or less on the coast and valleys, a quarter to half an inch in the foothills and mountains , and a tenth of an inch or less in the desert regions.

Snow levels will begin around 7,000 feet and drop to 5500 feet with a winter weather warning that will take effect at midnight on Friday for the San Bernardino County mountains above 6000 feet.

The storm is expected to leave the region on Saturday night, and dry weather will return on Sunday.