Raheem Sterling: Real Madrid is a fantastic club but I'm happy at Manchester City | Soccer news

The England striker gives an interview to the Spanish newspaper AS before the clash of the Champions League with the Real, which reportedly has a long-standing interest in him





Raheem Sterling is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Raheem Sterling has hailed Real Madrid as a "fantastic club,quot;, but insists he is still happy at Manchester City.

It is widely reported that Real have a long-standing interest in the England striker and, a few days after UEFA gave UEFA a Champions League ban for two seasons, Sterling gave an interview to the Spanish newspaper HOW before his Champions League tie next week.

The 25 year old, to whom Sky sports news He is reportedly planning to stay in Etihad despite the ban, was photographed with a Royal shirt on one shoulder and a City blouse on the other, and told the newspaper that "there is no better challenge,quot; than facing the Real in Europe's elite competition.

When asked if he could be seen on Real's team, he said HOW: "It's one of those things. Right now I'm in the City and I'm very happy. But I say that Real Madrid is a fantastic club."

"When you see the white shirt, you know exactly what the club represents: it's huge. But at the same time, I have a contract with City now and I have to respect this. But it's a fantastic club."

"(Rumors of interest), it's something that you see all the time, but I'm a City player and I'm enjoying it right now, even if things haven't come out quite planned in the league. Now we have a great opportunity in the Champions League.

"I still say that Real Madrid is a fantastic club, that the weather is good, but I still say that I am very happy in the City."

The City is appealing its European ban before the Court of Sports Arbitration after the UEFA adjudication chamber (CFCB) found them guilty of serious breaches of the Financial Fair Play Regulations, but manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that it be maintained as boss if the punishment persists.

Speculation has grown about the future of a City team without the Champions League football, but Sterling, whose contract runs until 2023, seems hopeful that the appeal can succeed.

"It's something we don't know much about yet because it's something that hasn't been confirmed," he said. "The club has a long way to go and we just have to wait and see what happens, but I have full confidence in the club."