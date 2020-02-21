Quaden Bayles has a friend in Hugh Jackman – Wolverine actor sends a message to a nine-year-old harassed boy

Hugh Jackman, who played the superhero Marvel Universe Wolverine from 200-2018, is using his powers forever. After receiving a tweet asking him to help the harassed boy Quaden Bayles know that he is a superhero, Hugh made a video directly to the nine-year-old boy who was born with achondroplasia (the most common form of dwarfism). Quaden's story went viral after his mother, Yarraka Bayles, picked him up from school only to find him hysterical and suicidal after an incident of bullying. Yarraka was on the verge of his ingenuity and decided to broadcast live what Quaden was going through hoping to show the impact of bullying and get help. Many around the world grieved to see the child cry hysterically and say he wanted a knife to kill himself. He begged someone to kill him.

Since then, the video has gone viral and Quaden is receiving messages, gifts and money from around the world. Comedian Brad Williams, who was also born with achondroplasia, launched a Go-Fund-Me to send Quaden and his family to Disneyland. The Go-Fund-Me had a goal of $ 25,000 and has exceeded $ 320,000.

In addition to some bullies who are intimidating me for taking a stand against bullies, this fundraiser is unreal. It's amazing to see all kinds of people get together. Quaden is going to have the best moment of his life! And all thanks to you! https://t.co/vGLHQXzO0K – Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020

You can watch the video that Yarraka Bayles posted on her Facebook account below.

These are the impacts of bullying! I really don't know what else to do! 😭 Posted by Yarraka Bayles on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Both Hugh and Quaden are native Australians and Braden comes from indigenous peoples. Hugh Jackman's message was twofold. He not only spoke directly with Quaden, but also delivered a message to the stalkers. Hugh Jackman stated the following.

“Quaden, you are stronger than you know, friend. And no matter what, you have a friend in me. Bullying is not right. Period. Life is hard enough. Remember that each person in front of us faces the same type of battle. So let's be kind. "

Hugh's tweet has gone viral with more than 52,000 likes and more than 10,000 comments. You can watch Hugh Jackman's video for Quaden Bayles below.

The heartbreaking video of Quaden Bayles has gained support and response from people around the world and many are using social networks and hashtags to continue raising awareness about the dangers of bullying.

The hashtags #Quaden, #QuadenStrong, #IAmQuaden and #IStandWithQuaden are trends.

What do you think about the video message of Hugh Jackman to Quaden Bayles?



