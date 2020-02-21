Priyanka Chopra Jonas crosses the 50 million mark on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon. The actress, businesswoman and philanthropist is really talented and inspires several women to become lovers. Given the large number of followers of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, it is not surprising that the global icon has scaled the milestones of social networks. Now he has become the second Indian celebrity to cross 50 million followers on Instagram, the first being the cricketer Virat Kohli.

Priyanka accomplished this remarkable feat on Thursday. Deepika Padukone is followed by Virat and PeeCee on the list, which has 44.2 million followers.