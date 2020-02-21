Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will leave Royal of their brand

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry Soon it will no longer be known as "Sussex Royal,quot;.

The Telegraph and other British media recently reported that the two faced the ban on using their self-anointed "Sussex Royal,quot; label after resigning as high-ranking members of the British monarchy. A source close to the couple's spokesman later said that "as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are retreating as high-ranking members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, the use of the word & # 39; real & # 39; in this context it is necessary to be reviewed. "

On Friday, Meghan and Harry's spokesman said in a statement that they will no longer use the word "real,quot; in their brand after their actual departure takes effect.

"While the Duke and Duchess focus on plans to establish a new nonprofit organization, given the specific rules of the UK government around the use of the word Royal, therefore, it was agreed that their organization nonprofit, when announced this spring, will not be called Sussex Royal Foundation, "said the statement. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use & # 39; SussexRoyal & # 39; in any territory after the spring of 2020."

After announcing that they would move back from the monarchy in January, Harry and Meghan launched a SussexRoyal website and also requested the Sussex Royal trademark for possible use in a "wide range of goods and services, from books to clothing and educational campaigns and beneficial. "