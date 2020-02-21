Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say that the transition is a "sad,quot; process

It's time to Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe next chapter
On Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released key information about the couple's transition from royal duties. The facts published online are intended to provide some clarification on this transition and the steps for the future.
"For the past month and a half, The Duke and Duchess have remained actively involved in this process, which, understandably, has been sad for The Duke and Duchess and their loyal staff, given the closeness of Their Royal Highnesses and their dedicated team." . statement said.
"The royal family respects and understands the desire of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by eliminating the supposed justification of & # 39; public interest & # 39; for the intrusion of the media into their lives,quot; , the statement continued. "They remain a valuable part of His Majesty's family."
The Duke of Sussex remains sixth in the line of the throne of the British monarchy and the order of precedence has not changed.
At the same time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use "SussexRoyal,quot; in any territory after spring 2020.
"While the Duke and Duchess focus on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific rules of the UK government around the use of the word & # 39; Royal & # 39 ;, it was agreed that his nonprofit organization, when announced this spring, will not be called the Sussex Royal Foundation, "the statement said.
And yes, social media users can expect the couple's digital channels to update as they present the next exciting phase of their lives to followers.
Although the couple has stayed in Canada with their nine-month-old son Archie harrisonHe hopes to see Harry and Meghan visit the UK for many commitments in the coming weeks.
The couple will attend the Endeavor Fund Awards in March, as well as the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.
"As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to develop their nonprofit organization and plan their future, we hope they use this site as a source of objective information," a spokesman for the couple shared.