Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say that the transition is a "sad,quot; process

It's time to Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe next chapter

On Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released key information about the couple's transition from royal duties. The facts published online are intended to provide some clarification on this transition and the steps for the future.

"For the past month and a half, The Duke and Duchess have remained actively involved in this process, which, understandably, has been sad for The Duke and Duchess and their loyal staff, given the closeness of Their Royal Highnesses and their dedicated team." . statement said.

"The royal family respects and understands the desire of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by eliminating the supposed justification of & # 39; public interest & # 39; for the intrusion of the media into their lives,quot; , the statement continued. "They remain a valuable part of His Majesty's family."