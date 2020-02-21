Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially banned from using the name & # 39; Sussex Royal & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb08cfb14494118912bbb8172046dc99f11% %MINIFYHTMLb08cfb14494118912bbb8172046dc99f12%

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to change the name of their brand due to the specific rules of the UK government surrounding the use of the word & # 39; Royal & # 39 ;.

A spokeswoman for Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe Duchess of Sussex confirmed reports that the couple will no longer use the word "Royal" in their brand.

News about the title ban began circulating last week, suggesting that the couple's Sussex Royal Instagram account and the foundation of the same name would require new titles in Queen Elizabeth IIThe application after choosing to resign as senior members of the royal family.

On Friday, February 21, 2020, a representative from Harry and Meghan issued a statement about the change.

He said: "While the Duke and Duchess focus on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific rules of the UK government around the use of the word & # 39; Royal & # 39 ;, it was agreed that his nonprofit organization, when announced this spring, will not be called the Sussex Royal Foundation. "

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use & # 39; SussexRoyal & # 39; in any territory after the spring of 2020."

No new names have been announced for the couple's accounts and social media foundation, although, according to reports, they will still include "Sussex."

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially resign from their positions at the end of March and begin their new independent life on April 1 and April Fools' Day.

Before retiring from royal duties, Harry and Meghan, who have been lying on Vancouver Island, Canada in recent weeks, will return to the United Kingdom for six events, concluding with the Commonwealth Queen's Service in London on 9 of March.