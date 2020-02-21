Prince Harry and Meghan Markle agree to eliminate & # 39; Royal & # 39; of your brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they will remove the word "real,quot; from their Sussex Royal brand after receiving pressure from Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace to do so. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had planned to use Sussex Royal as their brand when they resigned as senior members of the royal family last month.

According to Page six, the couple had already registered the brand name worldwide and used it on their Sussex Royal Instagram account and website, with high plans to convert it into a billion dollar brand and use the name for its non-profit foundation profit. However, British law was not on their side and Queen Elizabeth was not happy that the couple benefited from the word "real,quot;, so they were urged to make a change.

"While the Duke and Duchess focus on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific rules of the UK government surrounding the use of the word & # 39; Royal & # 39 ;, it was agreed that his nonprofit organization, when announced this spring, will not be called the Sussex Royal Foundation, "said a spokesman for Harry and Meghan. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use,quot; SussexRoyal "in any territory after the spring of 2020."

The spokesman went on to say that trademark applications that were presented as protective measures, and that were the result of advice and an attempt to follow the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been officially eliminated.

Harry and Meghan first used Sussex's real name in the spring of 2019 when they separated their home from Prince William and Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace and moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The couple announced their plans to be financially independent and resign as high-ranking members of the royal family on the Sussex Royal Instagram page. And at the same time, they used their Sussex Royal website to explain how things would change in the future, including how they dealt with the press and how they would change their finances without taxpayer financing.

However, it seems that the couple got ahead a little and Queen Elizabeth had to change Harry and Meghan's plans because they were not realistic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in Canada with their nine-month-old son Archie Harrison. In the future, they plan to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.



