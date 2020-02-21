Preview of the match – Wales vs France





Can France maintain its undefeated career in the Six Nations?

Conversation points such as undefeated France are heading to Cardiff in search of a first Six Nations victory in the Welsh capital since 2010 …

Young France needs to break old habits

France has already seen England and Italy in the Six Nations, but if this young team wants to prove itself worthy of their applause, it needs to win along the way.

The first team of Fabien Galthie last month had 19 players with no limit of 42, so there are many young people who will not be scared by the losses that the national team has suffered in the last decade, but will be aware of the poor distance record . recent times.

France has accumulated three victories in Murrayfield in the last 10 tournaments, and has the same record against the perennial wooden medalists of Italy during the same period, but against the other three teams in the championship they have fallen short away from home.

Their last victory at Cardiff in the Six Nations was in 2010, which was the last time they registered a Grand Slam, and they have not been successful in the championship in Dublin since 2011.

It's been 15 years since they won a Six Nations Test at Twickenham, and it's been six years since they won in Edinburgh, so their only success as a visitor in the tournament since 2014 has been against Italy.

France has fought Wales in the Six Nations at the Stadium of the Principality

The first round victory against England now in the past, this weekend is the perfect opportunity for a young team from France to demonstrate that they can dominate outside their own home comforts.

The experience of Wales to tell?

In stark contrast to its visitors, Wales will form the most limited team in the history of the Six Nations on Saturday, and head coach Wayne Pivac expects experience to be a factor.

The initial lineup of Wales contains a record 859 games, with more than half of the team playing at least 50 tests and Captain Alun Wyn Jones exceeding 140 for his country.

Breaks the best previous 822 mark established by Italy against Scotland in 2012.

Alun Wyn Jones approaches Richie McCaw's record of 148 test caps

"Hopefully it means a lot this weekend," said Pivac, who has made two changes from the side defeated by Ireland 12 days ago, calling the middle scrum Gareth Davies and flanker Ross Moriarty.

"If we can start well, which is something we are trying to achieve in both halves (we have been a bit slow outside the blocks), then that experience will be presented to us and will test some of the inexperienced players on its side."

60 minute special

France was impressive in their 24-17 victory over England in the first week, but something that will worry them is the fact that they were 24-0 up after almost an hour and allowed England to return to the game. Jonny May's first attempt in the 57th minute brought England out of the mark, and in the end Eddie Jones' team managed to leave Paris with a losing bonus point.

England staggered after France made the perfect start in Paris

France's 35-22 victory over Italy a week later was more comfortable, but in reality Les Bleus were neglected and would have been punished for better opposition.

Will Greenwood, speaking in this week's podcast from the Himalayas, said the challenge for the French coaching staff is to get players to consistently perform on the field.

"I looked at the two performances they have had so far, and you can actually say that the last 30 (minutes) they had against England were not great," Greenwood said. "Apart from (Antoine) Dupont inside the ball to (Charles) Ollivon in front of the lineout, England separated them in the second half.

"I think the challenge for Shaun Edwards, or Fabian Galthie clearly, is to try to turn this team into a 70-minute team. No team can really play for 80, but I think in the first two games they have shown that they are 50 minutes On and 30 off, which is much better than they have been.

"That is his big challenge now, producing a 60-minute performance because I think 50 minutes in Cardiff will not be good enough."

World Cup Revenge?

France was painfully beaten by Wales in the quarterfinals of last year's World Cup in Japan. The French had a 19-10 lead with eight minutes in the second half when Sebastien Vahaamahina provided one of the most memorable moments in rugby history by hitting Aaron Wainwright in the jaw without any provocation.

Jaco Peyper shows Sebastien Vahaamahina a red card

Referee Jaco Peyper sent Vahaamahina off the field, and although France resisted admirably for almost half an hour, Ross Moriarty finally advanced his team with five minutes remaining with an attempt that earned Wales a one-point victory.

The then coach of Wales, Warren Gatland, admitted after the game that "the best team had lost,quot;, but the French will not feel comfortable with the words of Gatland, since a second consecutive World Cup ended in an exit of the last eight .

While Vahaamahina can take most of the blame for last year's loss, the current crop will certainly have redemption in mind for the loss of Japan when they leave the field in Cardiff.

Equipment

Welsh: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Volumes Williams, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Johnny McNicholl.

France: 15 Anthony Bouthier, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Arthur Vincent, 11 Gael Fickou, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Anthony Dupont; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon (c), 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Dylan Cretin, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Matthieu Jalibert, 23 Thomas Ramos.