Preview of the match – Italy vs Scotland

%MINIFYHTML14b8b6d604cb8090cc8c00b12d4c9bc611% %MINIFYHTML14b8b6d604cb8090cc8c00b12d4c9bc612%





Captains Luca Bigi and Stuart Hogg will meet on Saturday

%MINIFYHTML14b8b6d604cb8090cc8c00b12d4c9bc613% %MINIFYHTML14b8b6d604cb8090cc8c00b12d4c9bc614%

Two teams that desperately need a victory collide at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTML14b8b6d604cb8090cc8c00b12d4c9bc615% %MINIFYHTML14b8b6d604cb8090cc8c00b12d4c9bc616%

Scotland travels to Rome in search of a first Six Nations victory since beating Azzurri in the first round of last year's tournament.

Italy has shown signs of improvement during the first two rounds, but is still on a losing losing streak of 24 Six Nations games.

Can Italy break that losing streak or will Scotland claim a victory that will boost morale? Here are the main conversation points …

Townsend under pressure

Gregor Townsend's position is under greater scrutiny

Gregor Townsend faced questions about his future as head coach after Scotland's exit from the World Cup in Japan, but things have hardly improved so far this year following the defeats in Ireland and England.

Finn Russell's line has put Townsend under even greater scrutiny, but a victory in Rome would relieve some of the stress on his shoulders.

Hogg spill

Hogg left his slips of Scotland behind him to mark an attempt on Exeter's victory at Gloucester last weekend

The new captain Stuart Hogg asked to be given the responsibility of leadership before the start of the tournament, but so far he seems to be struggling with the weight of the bracelet.

The star's side launched a certain attempt in Dublin when he dropped the ball on the test line while another slide led to England's winning touchdown.

Hogg was more careful to plant down while scoring for Exeter against Gloucester last weekend and now hopes to make peace for his national side in the Eternal City.

Cummings in command

Scott Cummings must step up in the absence of Jonny Gray

The loss of the hipster creator Russell after his fight with Townsend has been blamed for Scotland's lack of creativity in opposition 22 during his two initial tests.

But the hand injury that has ruled out Jonny Gray could prove to be an even bigger blow to Scotland. The Glasgow lock is a rigging machine that regularly registers ridiculous figures in the collision stakes.

His Warriors teammate Scott Cummings, 23, will now have to take responsibility for summoning a lineout who stuttered a lot against England last time.

Azzurri's horrible career

Italy has lost 24 matches of the Six Nations in a row

Italy has spent five years since its last Six Nations victory against Scotland in Murrayfield.

His miserable career has continued so far this year, but although they collapsed sharply in their first game against Wales, there were signs of progress under interim coach Franco Smith against the favorites of the France tournament two weeks ago, as they scored three times in a 35-22 loss.

As always, they will be shooting the Scots as they point to their best hope of winning a long-awaited victory.

Verdict of Will Greenwood

Removing the first 40 minutes against Wales, Italy has been ordered. They had a good second half at Cardiff and sometimes played some of their best rugby in Paris.

Sebastian Negri, Jake Polledri and Abraham Steyn are as good as the ones in this tournament. And I love Carlo Canna playing at age 12. I never thought I'd say those words. He is a skinny fan who is leading and resisting him. Tommaso Allan can play, Luca Morisi has some play.

On his return to the Stadio Olimpico, I really believe that Italy has a chance.

Despite all the confidence that Scotland can have in the back of its action against Ireland, England crushed them. They will need a great performance by Sutherland and Fagerson, who had great games in Dublin.

This is the game that Italy can win and the game that Scotland cannot afford to lose.

Equipment

Ben Toolis replaces the injured Jonny Gray in the second row of Scotland

Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Mattia Bellini, 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Carlo Canna, 11 Matteo Minozzi, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Callum Braley; 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2 Luca Bigi (c), 3 Giosue Zilocchi, 4 Alessandro Zanni, 5 Niccolo Cannone, 6 Jake Polledri, 7 Sebastian Negri, 8 Abraham Steyn.

Replacements: 16 Federico Zani, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Maro Riccioni, 19 Maro Lazzaroni, 20 Dean Budd, 21 Giovanni Licata, 22 Guglielmo Palazzani, 23 Giulio Bisegni.

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg (c), 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price; 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Stuart McInally, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Ben Toolis, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Allan Del, 18 Willem Nel, 19 Grant Gilchrist, 20 Matt Fagerson, 21 George Horne, 22 Rory Hutchinson, 23 Byron McGuigan.